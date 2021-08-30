For some, the move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC might have felt like a booming thunderclap that rattled windows.
Others took it in stride.
It would not even have disturbed the coffee cup for Bobby Bowden, says his son Terry, the oldest of Bowden’s six children.
He would have seen nothing unusual about two of the game’s most historical programs leaving years of history and tradition to join the next door conference perceived to be the strongest and richest in the modern day.
The remaining power conferences coming together in a verbal agreement to act as one – an alliance against growing SEC strength – also would not have rattled Bobby Bowden.
The long-time Florida State coach lived through many dots on the college football timeline.
“You’ve got to remember. My father became a head coach in 1955,” Terry Bowden said. “When he was the head coach at West Virginia, Davidson was Division I. So was The Citadel. He went through University and College Division, Division I, Division I-AA, Division II. He’s seen the conferences grow and not grow.”
Bobby Bowden’s 377 wins are second to former Penn State’s Joe Paterno among coaches who led major programs.
News of Bowden’s waning fight with pancreatic cancer broke the same day as news that Texas and OU had expressed interest in joining the SEC.
Soon after Bowden passed on, and the Sooners and Longhorns were voted into the SEC.
Change in college football is constant, and this is nothing more than the latest wave, Terry Bowden said.
He, too, has seen change as he’s coached in parts of five decades and has coached at every level of college football including a 47-17-1 run at Auburn in 1993-98.
“You’re going to see changes like this, and at the end of the day, you still line up 11 people vs. 11 people, and a whole bunch of people want to see it,” Terry Bowden said.
Bowden’s time since 2012 has been spent at the Group of Five level – the second level of the major programs -- where he was named coach at Louisiana-Monroe last December.
His concern with the current wave of change is not fundamental but financial.
Bigger TV contracts for the power conferences will demand more high-profile matchups and will make it harder for smaller schools to schedule “buyout games” on the road.
Two of those this season will pay ULM more than $3 million and will fund a lot more than football.
“We play LSU. That’s a way for our state university to shift money down to another state university by playing a football game. That’s the way it’s perceived by the Group of Five,” said Bowden, 65.
Bowden’s contract was bought out at Akron after the 2018 season. Before the opportunity to re-spark his career at ULM he spent two years gathering kindling at Clemson program that’s been on fire since 2011.
He hired his friend Rich Rodriguez to run an offense that will mix elements of Rodriguez’s run-based spread with what Bowden learned by watching Dabo Swinney’s system at Clemson.
“I still want to be in the hunt,” Bowden said.