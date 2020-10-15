OXFORD
As I watched Ole Miss and Alabama in the second half last Saturday night, I thought about several things.
Sometimes my mind wanders. Or maybe it was just that I didn’t want to think about four stories and deadline.
Among the thoughts was that Ole Miss belonged on the field. Certainly not defensively, and if the Rebels had anything less than one of the nation’s top offenses they’d have been blown out three times by now.
Instead, they’re reasonably close to being 3-0 or 2-1. They were closer to winning against Alabama than against Florida, but there was a time in the opener when the Rebels were just a bad penalty away from getting the ball back with a chance to make it a one-touchdown deficit in the middle of the fourth quarter.
In 2019, Ole Miss scored 31 points against Alabama, and that was celebrated as improvement. Indeed it was. The Rebels had lost 66-3 and 62-7 in the two previous games.
But Alabama scored 31 points in the SECOND QUARTER last year and won 59-31.
In Lane Kiffin’s first shot at the Tide as Ole Miss coach the Rebels threatened Alabama. The Tide had to work to win. That’s something they haven’t had to do in the series since 2016.
Another thought is that through three games Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter is getting what he wanted from Lane Kiffin with an imaginative and efficient offense. The Rebels are getting not just yards but points.
Exactly how involved Kiffin is within the offense is somewhat unclear. He’s told us that in taking the Ole Miss job his goal was to hire a “system” and choose an offensive coordinator to run it. He wanted to trust that guy.
Well, it’s hard to argue with Kiffin’s choice of system when he looked to Central Florida and hired Jeff Lebby.
As the Rebels worked in secrecy through preseason camp there where whispers that their offense would look a lot like UCF’s which isn’t surprising.
Whether Kiffin is heavily involved doesn’t really matter. He’ll become involved when he feels it’s necessary. For the time being his trust in Lebby show’s Kiffin’s growth as a head coach.
Some head coaches spend all their time with the offense, and maybe that works for them.
But ultimately the guy in the big chair is responsible for everything.
Which means Kiffin is also responsible for what looks like a historically bad defense.
As transfers become eligible and recruiting shapes up there are reasons to believe the Ole Miss defense can be better next year. It’s Kiffin’s job to ensure that it is.
He said earlier this week he believed the group will be better Saturday afternoon at Arkansas.
Any improvement would be welcome. Right now the defense is a drag on a season that could be something special if the unit could rise to a mediocre level.