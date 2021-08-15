Shedeur Sanders wants you to know this is not your daddy’s Jackson State.
This isn’t even your best friend’s Jackson State, because nothing about the past is relative to this team, he says. Nothing.
When his dad, Deion Sanders, was named head coach things changed. The new sheriff in town was a Hall of Famer with Hall of Fame contacts and name recognition.
That’s meant a new level of players at JSU, a spike in the talent level with both recruits and transfers.
Shedeur Sanders himself is an un-JSU-like signee, a four-star prospect from the Dallas area, the No. 240-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 class on the 247Sports composite list. Sanders had reported offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida and many others.
“He’s been a bonafide leader from Day 1,” Deion Sanders said. “He said, ‘This is my job, we’re going to win. This is my commitment to excellence.’”
Shedeur Sanders isn’t the first celebrated recruit to reach a college campus as the poster child for high expectations.
If he falls short, he won’t be the first to do that either.
Every transition brings its challenges.
Shedeur Sanders, though, sees nothing but success for the new day of Jackson State football.
“It’s a whole different new team,” he said at SWAC Media Days in Birmingham in late July. “You can’t really compare us to the old JSU because we’re the new JSU. Y’all don’t understand … it’s players that have different caliber of talent.”
There are many who either don’t understand or question Sanders’ claims as media picked the Tigers third in the SWAC’s Eastern Division. Points balloting left them sixth overall.
That’s not a dig at JSU. It’s a time-honored college football tradition of letting play come before hype.
The good news for Sanders is he’s not in this alone. There are roughly two dozen newcomers that program insiders expect will make an impact. There are transfers from Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida State and other Power Five programs.
“When we go against our defense we’re playing an SEC defense,” Shedeur Sanders said.
The hiring of Deion Sanders created a rush of excitement for JSU.
The new guys weren’t around when the Tigers went 3-3 in the SWAC’s spring schedule of COVID football.
More recently Deion Sanders’ strained relationship with local media has been in the news.
As the Sept. 5 opener against Florida A&M in Miami draws closer maybe the focus returns to the field, and we can all get a better grasp of where this resurgence of Jackson State football stands.
“We didn’t come here because we had to. We came here because we chose to,” Shedeur Sanders said. “It’s a difference.”