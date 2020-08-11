Today could have that March 12 feel about it, that day when COVID-19 fears swirled, and the sports world shut down.
It may lack the volume of shocking announcements –so much has already been cancelled – but reports circulated Monday that the Big 10 and Pac-12 today will cancel their football seasons.
If the reports are true, it would be a gut punch to a society weighed down with COVID-19 fatigue. Monday played out, decisions had not been announced. Stay tuned, things change fast.
Since that Thursday in March when the NBA shut down, Major League Baseball spring training stalled and conference basketball tournaments were unplugged – setting the stage for spring with no March Madness – college football has been the source of hope.
It became the shining hill to work toward, if there could be college football we could feel something like normal.
Even though it was never going to be normal.
But at least it was going to be, or so said the hope, as the Power Five Conferences announced their plans and how they would soldier on through the pandemic.
Schools formed committees to create safe environments for conditioning, weight training, meals, practice and games.
Conferences withdrew, citing the need for safety and flexibility, and announced plans to play only among themselves.
Could there be college football? Why not? Other sports have re-started. They’ve done it in different ways, the NBA with its bubble, MLB teams traveling from city to city, NASCAR even with a few fans.
There have been issues for sure, the biggest perhaps being MLB’s Miami Marlins with an outbreak of COVID positives, but to date no league that has re-started has shut down.
But college football is different with players surrounded by non-athletes on campuses, in classes with some of them as not all offerings are on-line.
It’s not just fear of classes but fear of social gatherings as many students – a reflection of many adults – choose not to make a temporary sacrifice but remain intent on gathering en masse.
The fear of liability also makes college football different, the idea that players could feel forced to do something even though they’ve been given the choice to opt out and remain on scholarship.
Just last Friday the SEC held its news dump until 5 p.m. so The SEC Network could televise the announcement of two additional conference opponents that were being added to each team’s schedule.
Made-for-TV drama like that, with news that could have been delivered at noon, had a sense of normalcy about it.
Then came Saturday, and the Mid-America Conference scrapped fall football.
Unnamed sources rose up in various reports to claim that college football was on life support.
And so it appears.
Not all of this is COVID-driven. The Pac-12 is dealing with demands by players released earlier this month that address the virus in part but also seek compensation, reduced salaries for what the group termed “excessive pay” and social justice initiatives.
While one group of players has found its voice in this way, another movement began Monday with the hashtag “WeWantToPlay.”
There are a lot of moving parts here with the final chapter still to be written.
For now, though, it looks like that that once-in-a-lifetime sports day could happen twice in five months.