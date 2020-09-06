HATTIESBURG
We now have a glimpse of what COVID football might look like.
We haven’t seen everything, Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference, in South Alabama’s 32-21 win over Southern Miss, gave us a glimpse – not an exact blueprint – of what’s to come.
Guidelines will vary a bit from conference to conference.
The two biggest differences in what I saw Thursday and in the guidelines that have been announced by the SEC is that Thursday’s players on the sideline did not wear masks. The SEC has said that players not involved in competition will wear masks.
And there were home-team cheerleaders on the field at M.M. Roberts Stadium, something that won’t happen in Starkville or Oxford.
Before the game it was not a group of captains but just one representative from each team to meet at the 50 for the coin toss.
After the game there was no handshake line for the teams, no breaking off into small groups of players from different teams catching up with old high school teammates or guys from other dots on the timeline.
The Golden Eagles took the field running between cheerleaders who were far away from the players and behind more cheerleaders who carried the flags. The flag-bearers were so far out in front they were almost to Wiggins when the players started their run to the sideline.
Fans in the stands had the look of a spring intrasquad game. The 25 percent crowd at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium was socially distanced in some places more than others.
As the hour grew later South Alabama’s lead also grew, and social distancing in the west side stands improved.
It was good to finally have a picture to put with the changes we’ve heard about for so long.
But we didn’t see everything.
These college teams have banged against one another in practice for several weeks now, and in most cases practices have been able to continue.
Vanderbilt paused for a bit but has since resumed.
There have been positive COVID cases and the “close contacts” that have sent players to quarantine, but Mississippi’s teams have continued work.
Bubble business
It’s too early to tell if banging not against one another but against different teams will result in spikes in COVID cases.
Player safety is the primary consideration. If spikes are traced back to fan attendance governors may choose to adjust the attendance policies in their states.
I am of the crowd that believes players are safer inside these college programs than outside of them.
That theory will be better tested in a couple of weeks.
For now, one game in Mississippi showed us quite a bit.
It showed us a football atmosphere in a weakened state, but the virus has our society in a weakened state right now.
Football and all of us are trying to get through this together.