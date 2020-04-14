I have no idea if there will be college football this fall.
The only comforting thought in that admission is that I’m not alone in my ignorance.
At least I don’t think so. Maybe I’m ignorant about that, too.
During shelter-at-home new routines are established. One of them here at the Daily Journal’s West Tupelo bureau is that the executive director of household affairs is glued to NBC Nightly News every day at 5:30.
So I find myself there as well.
Whether you’re getting your news from the Daily Journal – which I highly recommend – or some other place, what we’re all looking for right now is hope.
I listen to the soothing voice of Lester Holt as he tries to mix in nuggets of hope – a drug that may work but is still being vetted, survivors leaving hospitals, medical supplies being repurposed – with the rising death toll in New York City.
I hear a lot about flattening the curve and reaching the peak.
It seems to me that only after we have truly reached a peak – and that will be at different times in different places – can we plan with confidence about what might occur three or four months from now. Because then we’ll at least know how long it took to reach that point.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told me last in our Facebook Group chat last week that June 1 is a key date on the calendar – not for a restart but for more informed planning. All campus activities are officially scrapped through May 31.
“That’s a date that hopefully we have more information, maybe some medical advances are there. In the AD room we’re all very optimistic that we’re going to play football in some form or fashion,” Carter said.
Where is that optimism coming from?
White House virus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose fame suddenly rivals Tom Brady’s, says a vaccine is 12-18 months away. That would threaten not only the 2020 football season but 2021 as well, and there are voices in the Twittersphere who say we’re crazy to attempt football without a vaccine.
Yet these college administrators and conferences aren’t thinking in a bubble. They’re in touch with medical professionals and observing events and somehow finding optimism.
All scenarios are on the table, which could include a delayed start to the season, fewer games, the season pushed to January or games with no fans.
Games with no fans would be eerie, but they would set ratings records and generate TV money.
“We would be crazy not to think about all scenarios,” Carter said.
Even if football kicks off on Labor Day weekend with no restrictions will it be played before half-empty stadiums? Maybe fans can attend, but will they? There will have been no public gatherings near the size of football games in SEC venues. Who will be brave enough to dip their toes in the lake first?
The great challenge faced by the keepers of the game is to balance safety with the burning desire to revive the No. 1 revenue stream on every major college campus.
In today’s rapidly changing public health environment whether they can do that remains to be seen.