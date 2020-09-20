OXFORD
In just six days the Ole Miss football season that, like all others was once in jeopardy, will begin.
It won’t start with rival Mississippi State – as was once the hot rumor – but the consolation prize is that it will start with one of the villains of the Ole Miss football story in the last decade, as Dan Mullen visits with No. 5 Florida.
After Hugh Freeze’s Rebels defeated the Bulldogs in 2014 Mullen said he found losing to Ole Miss so troubling that he might not sleep for a year.
Since SEC scheduling means Florida and Ole Miss might not play again for several years or more, Mullen could need sleep therapy if the Rebels spring the upset on Saturday.
But will they?
Here, I’ll attempt to answer that question and others in the SEC’s 10-game, conference-only, COVID-19 schedule.
If some picks seem impractical, bear with me – it’s my first pandemic.
Florida at Ole Miss: Last year QB Kyle Trask provided a spark in the offense to support a defense that ranked in the top 10 in scoring, rushing yards allowed and total yards allowed. In Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss debut, Florida 29, Ole Miss 28.
Ole Miss at Kentucky: The Wildcats will feel the loss of Lynn Bowden Jr., arguably the SEC’s top offensive player in 2019. The Rebels are 3-3 in their last six in Lexington. Ole Miss 31, Kentucky 27
Alabama at Ole Miss: The Crimson Tide outscored the Rebels 187-41 in the three games of the Matt Luke Era as Ole Miss coach. This one won’t look like those games. Alabama 41, Ole Miss 24
Ole Miss at Arkansas: Added to the often bizarre nature of the Rebels-Razorbacks series is the new nugget that Arkansas had strong interest in hiring Lane Kiffin last winter. Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 28
Auburn at Ole Miss: Auburn must rebuild a stout defense, but by this time in the season has a lot of the blocks in place. Auburn 23, Ole Miss 20
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt: Some believe Vanderbilt is looking at winless SEC season, and with uncertainty on offense the Commodores could very well meet that expectation. Ole Miss 45, Vanderbilt 19
South Carolina at Ole Miss: The last Gamecocks visit to Oxford ended with the Rebels giving up big plays late and losing 48-44. This time the Rebels close the deal. Ole Miss 35, South Carolina 25
Ole Miss at Texas A&M: The Rebels often play well in College Station, but the Aggies get this one. Texas A&M 28, Ole Miss 19
Mississippi State at Ole Miss: Lots of national buzz for the first Egg Bowl between MSU’s Mike Leach and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss 35, MSU 33
Ole Miss at LSU: LSU has some issues right now, but will find itself by season’s end. LSU 26, Ole Miss 25