BATON ROUGE, La. • Ole Miss turned more to its run game in the second half on Saturday night and finished with a season-high 307 yards on the ground.
The Rebels got there with some surprising leaders along the way.
Matt Corral, with a mix of scrambles and designed QB runs, led Ole Miss with 158 yards and a score on 17 attempts.
In addition the Rebels saw the continued late-season rise of freshman running back Henry Parrish, who has taken over as the No. 2 option behind Jerrion Ealy.
No. 2 became very important in the fourth quarter when Ealy left with an injury.
Parrish finished with 82 yards on 16 carries and the first two touchdowns of his Ole Miss career. He scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and a 10-yard run in the third.
Parrish had a long run of 21 yards.
“He just makes plays when he goes in there,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “He’s always done that in practice. He makes the first guy miss almost all the time. He’s got a really bright future here.”
Parrish was active in the screen game too with four catches for 27 yards on five targets. He had a long gain on 24 yards on one touchdown drive.
Jarod “Snoop” Conner, who had been the primary backup, got into the game more after Ealy’s injury and finished with 23 yards on three carries.
The Rebels’ rushing yards were the most since getting 283 against Auburn.