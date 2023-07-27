Cincinnati Reds' Paul Maholm warms up prior to the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, March 11, 2015, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Following a three-year career at Mississippi State and 10-year Major League Baseball career, Greenwood native Paul Maholm will be one of eight inductees of the 2023 class of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.
Maholm currently ranks in the top five in program history in strikeouts, wins and innings pitched, and was a three-time All-American.
He was previously inducted into the MSU Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and was part of the third class of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor.
Maholm was selected eighth overall in the 2003 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, spending seven of his 10 MLB seasons with the franchise.
He made his MLB debut on Aug. 30, 2005, tossing eight shutout innings and allowing four hits in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
The left-hander won 10 or more games in two MLB seasons, his best season coming in 2012, split between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. He finished the year with a 13-11 record and a 3.67 ERA, striking out 140 batters in 189 innings pitched.
All-time, in 273 games pitched, he had a 77-100 record with a 4.30 ERA and 984 career strikeouts.
Along with Maholm, Jeff Herrod, John Mangum, Jim Page, Tony Rosetti, Carol Ross, Patrick Surtain and Lewis Tillman will be inducted this weekend.
Ross, a native of Oakland, Mississippi, was a four-year starter at guard for Van Chancellor at Ole Miss from 1979-1981. She still holds the Ole Miss single-season record for steals (135), and ranks ninth on the SEC career steals list. She is one of only two Ole Miss players to record more than 1,000 points, 500 assists and 250 steals in a career.
She served as head coach of the Ole Miss women's basketball program from 2003-07.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.