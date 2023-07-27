Paul Maholm

Cincinnati Reds' Paul Maholm warms up prior to the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, March 11, 2015, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Following a three-year career at Mississippi State and 10-year Major League Baseball career, Greenwood native Paul Maholm will be one of eight inductees of the 2023 class of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

