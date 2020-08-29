STARKVILLE • JaVonta Payton and Fred Peters have been battling on the field for years.
Payton and Peters first matched up against each other in the junior college ranks, when Jones College played Northwest Mississippi Community College on Nov. 3, 2018.
Peters played at Jones, and Payton at NWCC. Jones won, 36-34, in the first round of the MACCC playoffs.
Now with Peters playing safety and Payton playing receiver at Mississippi State, the two are on opposite sides of the Air Raid offense every day in MSU’s fall camp.
“That’s my boy right there,” Peters said of Payton. “We compete every day. He gets me sometimes, and I get him sometimes. We just go back-and-forth. Honestly, I can say he makes me better each and every day. …”
“We played each other in junior college. We lined up against each other a couple times. At Jones, we played straight man defense, so when he came to slot I had to cover him.”
Peters, who totaled 10 tackles and one interception in 13 games last year, has been mentioned multiple times during fall camp as one of the standout players in the secondary. That didn’t change when Payton was interviewed on Tuesday.
Payton said Peters was the guy who has given him the most trouble in the secondary, noting that he knows how to defend Payton’s speed.
“It’s Fred Peters, definitely Fred Peters. That’s my guy, …” Payton said. “He just has that type of discipline. Really, I think with me playing with him in juco, it’s just experience with him going against me in the past and knowing what I like to do. It’s a battle with us everyday.”
Payton recorded nine catches for 147 yards last year, and is expected to take a bigger role in the offense this season. He has switched from an outside receiver to playing in the slot, which he’s played before.
He will also continue to play on special teams, fielding kick and punt returns along with playing on the kickoff and punt teams.
“It wasn’t too different,” Payton said of transitioning to slot. “My first year of playing receiver, which was my junior year of high school, that was the position I started with. So I got to play one year at slot and then I went straight to outside so this is my second year and I’m pretty confident about it.”