Carrying the banner for college baseball in Mississippi can be a heavy load.
It takes some good arms, but that’s the specialty for Southern Miss this season.
As May arrives this weekend, it is indeed the Golden Eagles who have been the state’s best team.
The Eagles are 33-8 overall, 16-2 in Conference USA. Their 15th-straight win came on Tuesday in a 9-4 decision at Southeastern Louisiana.
They’re ranked No. 4 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. They’ve put themselves not only in contention to host a regional, which the program has done before, but to earn a national seed and possibly host a super regional.
“That’s something we’ve never been able to achieve at Southern Miss and certainly a goal that everybody has set. It all plays into trying to be one of the last eight teams in Omaha,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said.
Most coaches are armed with a good dose of optimism in February, but Berry didn’t see this coming.
The arms have been key.
Berry knew he returned some key pieces and could field a lineup in keeping with the program’s high standards.
What he didn’t know was how an old arm in a new role and new arms from two-year schools would respond.
Pitchers Landon Harper and Dalton Rogers, sporting ERAs of 1.69 and 1.80, respectively, in a combined 46 2-3 innings, competed at Mississippi community colleges last year.
Next year’s roster will include yet another juco arm that Berry believes will help the program in Itawamba Community College right-hander Will Armistead.
Delta State graduate transfer Hunter Riggins (5-2, 2.89) has been an important part as a weekend starter.
Tanner Hall isn’t new. He’s been around, knows where the restrooms are and all that stuff.
The Zachary, Louisiana, native pitched from the bullpen as a freshman last year. He had a string of good outings in March then hit that wall that a lot of freshmen do.
But Hall responded with five innings of one-hit, shutout relief against Ole Miss to force a winner-take-all championship game in the Oxford Regional.
Berry needed Hall with the ball at the beginning of games this season, and Hall has responded with a 7-0 mark and a 1.94 ERA in 65 innings.
The Golden Eagles’ staff ERA of 2.83 leads C-USA – in the school’s final season in the conference before a move to the Sun Belt – and that sits them second in America between Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
The numbers validate Berry’s theories on recruiting and developing pitchers.
The first is to hire good staff, and he praises pitching coach Christian Ostrander who he calls one of the best in the business.
The second is to avoid the temptation to focus only on power arms in recruiting.
If you don’t throw 99, but you know where it’s going when you turn it loose there may be room for you at Southern Miss.
“With today’s techniques there’s a good chance you can improve on velocity, but it’s always the flip of a coin on command,” Berry said. “I think targeting those guys who have those numbers that indicate that they’re strike-throwers and have the potential obviously of being able to throw harder.”