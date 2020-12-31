FORT WORTH, Texas • The Mississippi State football team won its first bowl game since 2017 on Thursday, but talk of the bowl victory quickly vanished after it ended.
Roughly a minute or two after Will Rogers took a knee to end the game and give MSU a 28-26 win over No. 22-ranked Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl, players for the two teams clashed in a postgame brawl near the Tulsa sideline.
It started with both teams talking back and forth, and as more people got involved, punches were thrown between MSU’s Aaron Brule and Tulsa’s TieNeal Martin.
There were multiple skirmishes, but Martin was involved in the biggest. Following the altercation with Brule, Martin was thrown on the ground and MSU receiver Malik Heath ran by him and kicked him in the helmet.
After he got back to his feet, Martin started throwing punches with MSU’s De’Monte Russell while both Heath and Lideatrick Griffin each threw punches at Martin as he ran away from the fight.
“I don’t know. I’m kind of curious,” head coach Mike Leach said of the fight. “All of a sudden there was a mosh-pit out there. During warmups, a group of their guys circled around our warmup and were talking and things like that.
“I really don’t know. I haven’t seen enough film or anything to entirely let us off the hook on this stretch, but we haven’t had any trouble with that sort of thing all season besides a thing here or there.”
Chippy start
The teams didn’t stay to their designated sides of the field during warmups. Both teams just spread out and were talking to each other throughout pregame, and those talks didn’t stop.
It was chippy throughout the entire game and the two teams continuously got in each other’s faces and took cheap hits. There were 18 total penalties in the game, while there were four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and one personal foul.
Tulsa was called for three unsportsmanlike penalties, one each from Dylan Couch, Ethan Hall and Keylon Stokes. Mississippi State was called for one unsportsmanlike penalty and one personal foul, both on linebacker Erroll Thompson.