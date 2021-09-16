College Football Week 3 gives us the first true road game for either of the locals as Mississippi State enters the cowbell-free zone of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to take on Memphis.
Ole Miss has looked good through two games but still has things to clean up – penalties being the primary consideration -- before turning its attention to Alabama.
Tulane gave itself a chance to win at Oklahoma on the opening weekend.
Mississippi State at Memphis
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan was three-star product from Denton, Texas last year.
He’s been unfreshman-like in the sense that he’s thrown no interceptions.
If you’re a defense and can’t get picks the next best thing sacks. Arkansas State sacked Henigan four times. Could be he’s holding the ball a bit.
I suspect the MSU secondary is a touch more proficient than the Arkansas State one.
The Tigers were able to run the ball against Arkansas State, but the Bulldogs just shut down a nice running backs duo from the ACC.
Conferences being what they are these days I don’t say that to imply that Memphis won’t get things done on offense. We know that’s not true, and we’ve seen Memphis put running backs in the NFL.
Coach Ryan Silverfield and OC Kevin Johns won’t have the manpower to mash at the line of scrimmage, but that’s not what they do.
They will scheme to open running lanes and will be successful if they Bulldogs don’t get their eyes right and play their responsibilities.
They’ve done a good job of that in the first two weeks. Indeed, State has been a team that has played fast and physical. Tackling is rarely done by one man a lone, and when it is defensive backs have done a good job of shedding blocks on the perimeter and making plays.
I see no reason that won’t continue this week.
Defensively the Tigers, under former Ole Miss DC Mike MacIntyre, gave up 680 yards. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a team have two 300-yard passers in one game, but Arkansas State missed that by only 24 yards from Layne Hatcher. James Blackman, the Red Wolves’ other quarterback, threw for 306 and four touchdowns.
Sounds like the Tigers can be had if the Bulldogs can find that consistency Leach continues to seek.
The Bulldogs were a little better with this in the sense that they didn’t cough up the football last week like they did against La. Tech.
Penalties and communication along the OL are still issues.
One off-field prediction is that Stefan Krajisnik will rave about Rendezvous BBQ, which he will have for the first time in the Liberty Bowl press box. Detracting from the experience is that he’ll have to enjoy it in small and cramped confines with dirty carpet.
Prediction: Mississippi State 31, Memphis 24
The Beat Guys: Katz, Mississippi State; Krajisnik, Mississippi State.
Tulane at Ole Miss
This is a classic trap game.
Ole Miss is good enough to win this game without playing its best.
In a worst-case scenario for Ole Miss, Tulane pulls off the upset.
What is more likely to happen is Tulane plays well enough to make Ole Miss look bad in stretches though Ole Miss pulls out a win.
The Green Wave in Week 1 twice picked off Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was often listed ahead of Matt Corral in Heisman conversations before the season began. Another time they forced Rattler off the field with a fourth-down stop.
Tulane scored touchdowns each time after the resulting short field.
Two different online betting sources now have Corral second in their Heisman odds between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Rattler.
Man to man Ole Miss should win this game.
Getting there will be another test of focus and execution for the Rebels.
Tulane will have more athletes than Austin Peay.
The Greenies sustained some long drives early in the OU game then another late. It wasn’t a game-long thing, but it was there.
While they converted short fields into touchdowns there was a lot of effort involved. Tulane had a 52-yard drive that took 11 plays and a 42-yard drive that took 11 plays.
Tulane QB Michael Pratt completed 61 percent of 44 pass attempts. He threw for 296 yards with three touchdowns and didn’t turn it over. He was sacked four times, so he played a good bit under duress.
Ole Miss may win by a couple of scores but will have to exert itself more than it did in Week 2.
It’s good for the Rebels to go through a regular week of preparation for the first time.
There are things they need to clean up. They’ll have two weeks to prepare for Alabama, but before they get to next week’s open date they need the experience of playing a game with minimal penalties. The Rebels need to get out of their own way more often.
Prediction: Ole Miss 42, Tulane 28
The Beat Guys: Katz, Ole Miss; Krajisnik, Ole Miss.
Recipe of the Week: Baked Cheese Grits
The contents: 1 cup Quaker quick-cooking grits, 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, ½ cup milk, ½ cup butter, ½ teaspoon salt, 3 teaspoons minced garlic, 2 eggs beaen, 2 teaspoons Tony Chacherie’s Creole seasoning, 2 tablespoons Tabasco.
The process: Prepare grits per instructions on the container. Remove a couple of spoonfuls of grits and mix with beaten eggs. Add mixture to grits. Add cheese, butter, milk and remaining seasonings. Stir until everything is melted and mixed well. Pour grits into lightly greased baking dish. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour.
Goes great with anything.
Last Week
Stefan 3-4, PA 2-5, Michael 1-6
Overall
Stefan 8-6, Michael 6-8, PA 6-8
This week in college football
Alabama at Florida
Alford: Alabama
Katz: Alabama
Krajisnik: Alabama
South Carolina at Georgia
Alford: Georgia
Katz: Georgia
Krajisnik: Georgia
Auburn at Penn State
Alford: Penn State
Katz: Penn State
Krajisnik: Penn State
Cincinnati at Indiana
Alford: Cincinnati
Katz: Cincinnati
Krajisnik: Indiana
Arizona State at BYU
Alford: BYU
Katz: Arizona State
Krajisnik: BYU
Oklahoma State at Boise State
Alford: Boise State
Katz: Oklahoma State
Krajisnik: Boise State