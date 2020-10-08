I thought last night about delaying the Prediction Post since we don’t even know an exact time for the Ole Miss-Alabama game.
I have decided to press on for a couple of reasons.
One, this isn’t about the press. When the printed word rolls off the press it’s there forever. There are no do-overs except for a correction the next day.
But the magic and wonder of electronic coverage allows me to update my work through the day.
So now that official word has come down from on high I can report that Ole Miss and Alabama will kick off at 6:30. The game had been scheduled for 5. The date remains this Saturday.
Ole Miss AD Keith Carter yesterday told me he thought an official word on the Ole Miss-Alabama game could come this morning. In the College Athletics Time Zone that could actually mean mid-afternoon. I'm thankful Ole Miss was able to get that word out already.
Delta’s projection track at nationalhurricanecenter.com has it in the Mississippi Delta at 1 p.m. on Saturday and proceeding on a northeasterly path. If by then it is maintaining its current speed of 15 miles an hour it would take it about seven hours to reach Oxford.
The system is expected to pass through Oxford as a tropical depression with wind speeds in the 30-mile-an-hour range possible.
Rainfall could be around 2 inches.
Now we go to sports. Big game in Oxford this weekend …
It will be a bigger game in a year when Ole Miss might be more equipped to compete defensively.
Lane Kiffin says he expects a heavy dose of the run game from Alabama after the Rebels gave up 408 rushing yards on the ground.
I’m not sure I’m all in on that theory.
Kiffin also described Alabama more as a “push the ball downfield” passing team, and he’s right.
For that reason I don’t think Alabama settles in for the run game against Ole Miss. They’re certainly capable of playing that style with quality 230-pound backs in Najee Harris and Brian Robinson.
And certainly Ole Miss showed little resistance against the run at Kentucky in a performance that made former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff look like Vince Lombardi.
I just believe Nick Saban will run his style of offense. Mac Jones will throw deep balls. Jaylen Waddle will take short passes and make people miss.
Saban won’t want his offense to grow stale a week before the Georgia game.
Defensively Ole Miss isn’t ready to compete in this game.
Strong safety Jaylon Jones earlier this week stressed the need for better execution by the Rebels, but I go back to Keidron Smith’s cry for help last week when in trying to assess the 51-35 loss to No. 5 Florida he said, “I felt like it came down to athletic ability more than just knowing what to do.”
Roster-shaping takes time. There are encouraging signs to show that’s taking place, but those signs are about 2021.
Offensively Ole Miss has posted two nice games back-to-back.
The run game was less effective against a physical Kentucky front that stacked the box. Kiffin said he wants to see more efficiency in the run game even in those circumstances.
While that was the case at Kentucky, Ole Miss OC Jeff Lebby responded with solid play-calling often working the edges with a physical break-out game from wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and later attacking the middle of the field.
Both times Matt Corral responded with accuracy when given time and big plays in the run game when he felt the pocket collapsing.
It’s been really interesting to watch defensive players respond to Corral’s toughness. They like seeing that.
John Rhys Plumlee was worked into the game plan more at Kentucky. He was close to breaking a play or two but didn’t, and Lebby didn’t stick with that approach.
I think you’ll continue to see Lebby look for ways to involve Plumlee, and eventually it will pay off.
I’m sure Lebby and Kiffin and have considered Plumlee’s big day against Alabama last year when he rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
I’m sure Saban and his defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, have considered that game too.
For Ole Miss to have a chance to shock the world it will have to match Alabama score for score, and this offense, while looking very good for much of two games, has also had stretches of slow-down. The Rebels were down two touchdowns to Kentucky in the second half. They trailed Florida by three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
There can be no such lull for Ole Miss to have a shot in this game.
Alabama will be the strongest defense for Ole Miss to face in this young and COVID-challenged season.
The most vulnerable place in that strong defense appears to be the secondary which is a good matchup for Ole Miss.
Missouri passed for 253 yards. Texas A&M passed for 335 and three touchdowns but threw the picks that Missouri didn’t.
Corral has shown accuracy and good decisions in two games. Maybe that trend continues.
The Ole Miss offense will challenge Alabama, but the Tide may be able to decide how many points it wants to score against the Rebels.
Which brings up an interesting question.
Would Saban like to pin a few more points on Kiffin? Kiffin’s departure one week before the national championship game following the 2016 season had an awkward look about it.
Prediction: Alabama 55, Ole Miss 35