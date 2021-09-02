Hey folks.
Football is a big business. I try to forget that on Thursdays and have fun with the Prediction Post.
We’re going to peel back the layers on the Mississippi State and Ole Miss games each week. We’ll talk about matchups. We’ll chase rabbits and drift into other topics too.
Got a tailgate recipe you’d like to share? Let me hear it.
When we finish with the Bulldogs and Rebels we’ll hit some of the big SEC and national games of the week.
La. Tech at Mississippi State
Mike Leach can go off and some epic rants.
This camp it’s been more about carefully-worded comments for his Bulldogs.
Is it poor-mouthing or sand-bagging?
There’s a difference.
Has he not fully embraced Will Rogers as his starting quarterback because he’s been concerned about Rogers’ camp or because he’s trying to keep true thoughts on his quarterback close to the vest?
Leach also hasn’t had much praise for his offensive line which is concerning because it makes you wonder how much this group has improved since last year when it struggled to protect the passer.
The Bulldogs looked really good defensively in camp. It’s one of those things that makes you really excited about the defense or nervous about the offense.
You don’t lose a guy like end Jordan Davis and not feel it, but the Bulldogs played well in camp after Davis’ injury.
There’s experience at linebacker and a secondary – led by corners Emmanuel Forbes and Martin Emerson – that could be really good or outstanding. The difference will be the play of safeties which Leach believes will be better.
For an MSU team with questions this is a good first game.
Tech has questions too. Some believe the Ruston, La., Bulldogs could be headed for their first losing season since Skip Holtz’ debut in 2013.
Tech will start a quarterback with Big 12 experience, but Austin Kendall wasn’t able to win and hold jobs at two schools in that conference. Now he’s a “super senior” at Tech.
Pro Football Focus ranks the Tech defensive line 14th, the secondary 12th in Conference USA.
Tech went 34-14 in CUSA game from 2014-2019 so there’s pride and confidence under Holtz on this roster.
But this ought to be one the homestanding Bulldogs can get.
Prediction: Mississippi State 34, La. Tech 23
The Beat Guys: Katz – MSU; Krajisnik MSU
Ole Miss vs. Louisville (Atlanta, Monday night)
The Rebels should get off to a strong start offensively, but they’re not playing a cupcake defense.
That’s what the Cardinals were in 2018, and that was part of the problem that created opportunity for then-Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield and his staff.
Now Louisville has made steady gains defensively under former Ole Miss player Bryan Brown as coordinator.
For Ole Miss, national analysts will make the absence of standout wide receiver Elijah Moore a talking point, but that’s really reaching to find something to worry about with this offense.
With quarterback Matt Corral, last year’s national leader in total offense, throwing darts playmakers will emerge at wide receiver. One of them very likely will be former running quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
The offensive line looks to be better in spite of Lane Kiffin’s abrupt change of position coaches – going from a long-time veteran to a young rising star – after spring practice. The key to the improvement could be Utah transfer Orlando Umana at center, whose experience has allowed Ben Brown to move back to his natural position at guard.
Look for Ole Miss to be solid in the ground game and for some people to act surprise because they think Jeff Lebby and Kiffin throw the ball every play. They don’t.
There are two reasons this team just outside the AP Top 25 as the season begins: Corral’s turnovers in two of 10 games last year and the defense in every game last year.
I believe Corral will protect the ball better.
The defense? We’ll see. They looked good in much of camp, not all of it.
They will got a solid test in Week 1 from Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham who will pressure them with his feet.
Cunningham, in his third year as the starter, will have to carry more of a load.
There were those who thought the Louisville offense didn’t trust Cunningham enough to go downfield or over the middle as often as necessary a year ago.
Add to that the fact that Louisville’s top two receivers from last year are gone, and it makes the preseason read on Cunningham a little more gray and undefined.
I don’t think Cunningham will be void of targets. You can always find guys to run and catch. They don’t have to be four- and five-star guys. You can develop receivers.
If you’re going to win big in college football you better be elite at quarterback.
Monday night at sparkling Mercedes Benz Stadium Ole Miss will be more elite at that position than Louisville.
Prediction: Ole Miss 39, Louisville 25
The Beat Guys: Katz – Ole Miss; Kraisnik Ole Miss
Recipe of the Week
Red Beans and Sausage
The content: Two pounds of Camellia brand red beans, two cans red beans any brand, 1 pound hot sausage, 1 pound Fernwood Grocery sausage, 32 ounces chicken broth, 7 teaspoons minced garlic, 3 teaspoons ground thyme, half cup arsley flakes, 1 tablespoon Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning, 2 tablespoons Tabasco.
The process: Soak the Camellia beans overnight. Add chicken broth, and add more chicken broth or water as needed. Make sure liquid covers beans. Add spices. Add ground sausage. Add Fernwood sausage cut into bite-size pieces. Cook slowly after low-medium heat stirring occasionally. Take canned red beans, mash them inside the can then add to pot to create creamy texture. Add Tabasco.
Fernwood sausage is a family tradition for three generations from the small market in the Fernwood community on US 51 just south of McComb.
Takes about three hours and feeds a lot of folks.
Around the SEC
Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta)
Alford: Alabama
Katz: Alabama
Krajisnik: Alabama
Georgia vs. Clemson (Charlotte)
Alford: Georgia
Katz: Clemson
Krajisnik: Georgia
LSU at UCLA
Alford: LSU
Katz: LSU
Krajisnik: LSU
Penn State at Wisconsin
Alford: Wisconsin
Katz: Penn State
Krajisnik: Wisconsin
La.-Lafayette at Texas
Alford: La.-Lafayette
Katz: Texas
Krajisnik: Texas