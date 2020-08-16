OXFORD • College football has been filled with unknowns throughout COVID Summer.
As training camps begin across the SEC with a hopeful eye on a Sept. 26 start, a new Ole Miss coaching staff under Lane Kiffin has an unknown at the game’s most important position – quarterback.
Spring practice was wiped away and took with it 15 sessions for Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to evaluate players. Lebby joined the staff after successful runs at Baylor and UCF. He served as offensive coordinator at UCF last year.
As practice gets under way, Ole Miss returns to two players to start games in 2019, Matt Corral with four and John Rhys Plumlee with eight.
Redshirt freshmen Grant Tisdale and Kinkead Dent will also be candidates and could get a stronger look since the season has been delayed, and Kiffin and Lebby will have more time to look over things.
Plumlee led the SEC as a true freshman in rushing yards per game at 113.7, a good fit in an offense which rushed on 62.7 percent of plays under former coordinator Rich Rodriguez
A more diverse Kiffin offense will put more emphasis on the passing game. Plumlee completed just 52.6 percent of his pass attempts while Corral completed 58.9 percent.
A four-star prospect, Tisdale was 30-1 as starter at Allen (Texas) High School. He had offers from Baylor, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M and others.
Tisdale had announced his intention to transfer but returned to the program after Kiffin’s hire was announced.
Dent, who played at Jackson Academy, wasn’t as highly recruited, but he’s shown mobility and a good arm in limited opportunities.
He’s also caught the eye of Lebby with his strength and conditioning gains and is now up to 210 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame.