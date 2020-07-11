As college football dominoes started to fall this week, some DJournal.com readers are holding out hope.
The Big 10 Conference became the first to officially announce it will play only league games in an effort to get it’s top revenue-producing sport on the field while still keeping athletes safe and limiting the spread of COVID-19.
There have also been media reports that the Pac-12 and ACC will have conference-only football.
As of Friday, there had been no such report or an official announcement regarding the Southeastern Conference.
The SEC will continue to meet with campus leaders in the coming weeks and will be guided by medical advisors, commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
Survey says ...
Surveys conducted in the Daily Journal’s Ole Miss and Mississippi State Facebook Groups drew 207 responses with 78 of the belief that college football, in whatever form it takes, will be played between October and January.
Sixty respondents say the season will begin on time.
For Ole Miss that would mean Sept. 6 against Baylor in Houston, for Mississippi State Sept. 5 against New Mexico State in Starkville.
Another 60 respondents said there will be no college football at all.
Only six to respond believe there will be a spring college football season and two seasons in 2021.
Readers with Facebook accounts can access those groups by searching for Ole Miss Discussion w/Parrish Alford and Mississippi State discussion w/Dalton Middleton.
The flexibility of playing only conference games – in the event of COVID-related cancellations or postponements – was a big factor in the Big 10’s decision, commissioner Kevin Warren told the Big 10 Network.