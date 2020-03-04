Chances are basketball season ends today for the struggling Ole Miss women’s team.
The Rebels will take on Missouri in Game 2 of the SEC women’s tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.
The anticipated tip time is 12:30 p.m., and the game will air on the SEC Network.
With an 84-59 loss to No. 10 Mississippi State on Sunday, Ole Miss became the first SEC team to go 0-16 in conference play since the women moved to a 16-game schedule in 2010.
The Rebels (7-22) have lost 22-straight games against SEC teams, 21 in the regular season plus last year’s SEC tournament loss to Florida.
Second-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin praised the effort she continues to get from her team.
Ole Miss led MSU in the latter stages of the second quarter before the Bulldogs closed on a 14-0 run.
“I think they have been emptying the tank. That’s what they got in their tank. He played seven people off the bench. I played three,” she said. “The style that he plays, it’s impossible to keep up. We just didn’t have the bodies.”
McPhee-McCuin is hopeful the bodies will be there for her next season.
Cincinnati transfer Andeijia Puckett and Georgia transfer Donnetta Johnson are expected to make an impact along with the SEC’s No. 1-ranked signing class which includes five-star recruits Jacorriah Bracey and Madison Scott.
Waiting in the wings
“It’s no secret we have a gang of kids in sweatsuits that are excited about playing and would have made a complete difference,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I just know where we’re going.”
If 14th-seeded Ole Miss finds that elusive SEC win today it would face No. 6 seed Tennessee in the second round.
Missouri (8-21), the 11th seed, defeated Ole Miss twice in the regular season, 71-57 in Oxford on Jan. 19 and 82-67 in Columbia on Feb. 23.
“We just want to go to the SEC, do what’s needed and get ready for what’s to come,” McPhee-McCuin said.