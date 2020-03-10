Ole Miss, riding a 14-game win streak, is on the road for non-conference play this week before LSU visits Friday for the start of SEC play.
After a weekend sweep of Princeton, the Rebels moved up a notch to No. 8 in Monday’s update of the D1Baseball.com Top 25.
Ole Miss plays at Louisiana- Monroe tonight at 6 and on Wednesday at 4.
The Rebels (14-1) battered Princeton pitching – mostly the bullpen – with 47 runs in three games including Sunday’s 14-2 run-rule victory. The win streak is the longest for Ole Miss since 1964.
“One of the things we need to work on is striking out a little less and when we have the opportunities to score,” coach Mike Bianco said.
The good news for Ole Miss offensively came from junior third baseman Tyler Keenan, who went 6 for 12 with a double, home run and 10 RBIs.
“I just think he’s feeling good. It happens offensively. You get hot, a little cold. He’s hitting the ball the other way. He looks terrific,” Bianco said.
Keenan was hitting just .222 through the first six games. He’s upped his average to .367, second on the team to shortstop Anthony Servideo.
ULM (12-3) has reached 12 wins quicker than at any point in the last 20 years.
The Warhawks are coming off a road series win at McNeese State, Bianco’s first coaching stop, over the weekend.
ULM is in its third season under coach Michael Federico. The Warhawks improved by 11 games in this first season, by four games last year.
The Warhawks are averaging 9.7 runs per game. Only Tennessee and Texas Tech are touching home more.
ULM is No. 14 in the NCAA in batting average at .316, led by Ryan Humeniuk at .400 and Andrew Beesley at .400.
The Warhawks are No. 7 with 36 stolen bases.
The Rebels continue to lead the nation in home runs with 31, and are No. 7 at 9.1 runs per game, but their .286 batting average ranks just No. 52.
“We’ve got to cut down the strikeouts but continue to walk, continue to get the HBPs,” Bianco said.