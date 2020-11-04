OXFORD • After coming close a couple of times, Ole Miss was finally able to reel in a second win.
The Rebels were in the game late with Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn but never finished the job against the A Teams.
Coming off a 54-21 win at Vanderbilt, the Rebels are able to focus inward during an open date ... but without having a lengthy list of added issues that might come after a game in which execution was poor.
The Arkansas and Auburn games were especially frustrating for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
“I really felt like we screwed those two games up, having the ball with a chance to win both games,” he said.
Vanderbilt proved to be good medicine as Ole Miss executed its offense at a high level against the struggling Commodores.
The Ole Miss starters scored touchdowns on eight of nine possessions, the outlier being the frantic final drive of the first half.
Defensively, the Rebels gave up 319 passing yards to Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Ken Seals but mostly limited explosive plays and allowed a season-low 102 rushing yards.
Ole Miss has an open date Saturday and next plays Nov. 14 against South Carolina at home.
“We’ll use the bye week to practice here three days and get guys better,” Kiffin said. “We’re not going to rest guys. We’re not at that stage in our program. Guys need to continue to get better.”
Monday’s practice ended with the severe injury to freshman tight end Demarcus Thomas.
Kiffin was visibly shaken in describing the injury for media in his Monday Zoom call. Thomas improved greatly at Memphis Regional Medical Center. He was released Monday evening.
Record showings
Against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss amassed 641 total yards and got record performances from quarterback Matt Corral and wide receiver Elijah Moore, numbers that come with an asterisk.
Vanderbilt’s struggles on the field, with back-to-back 41-7 losses to LSU and South Carolina, and off the field, with a COVID-19 outbreak, have been well-documented.
Ole Miss is currently ranked No. 4 nationally in total offense, No. 15 in passing offense, No. 16 in rushing offense and No. 16 in scoring offense.
The Rebels have executed their offense at a high level at least in parts of most games this season.
Kiffin hopes greater consistency will lead to more wins as the Rebels finish at Texas A&M, at home against Mississippi State and at LSU after South Carolina.
“We said last week our goal was to play better and finish the last half of the season one of the hottest teams in the country. We have to improve in order to do that.”