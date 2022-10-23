LSU 45, Ole Miss 20
Records
The Rebels 7-1 overall, 3-1 in SEC play.
Rankings
Ole Miss dropped eight spots to No. 15 in The Associated Press Top 25 and five spots to No. 12 in the USA Today coaches poll.
Thumbs Up
The Rebels started fast with scores on their first three possessions.
Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins ran 25 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Thumbs Down
After LSU adjusted the Rebels were not able to regain their footing offensively.
Ole Miss had 200 yards in the first quarter alone but just 204 more over the last three quarters.
Missed tackles continued to plague the defense.
LSU controlled the Ole Miss defensive front and rushed for 252 yards including 121 and three touchdowns by quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels also effective from the pocket completing 21 of 28 attempts for 248 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Ole Miss defense gave up 500 yards and forced no turnovers while forcing only two punts.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart continued to hover near a 50 percent completion rate much of the game before finishing 19 for 34.
He completed four passes of at least 27 yards but was off the mark on other throws, some that could have changed the game.
MVP
Ole Miss wide receiver Malik Heath had eight catches on 10 targets for 145 yards.
Saturday Surprise
LSU had 10 possessions and scored seven times, the other drive ending with a missed field goal attempt.
The Week Ahead
Ole Miss plays at Texas A&M in a 6:30 p.m. start on The SEC Network.
Alabama 30, Mississippi State 6
Records
The Bulldogs are 5-3 overall, 2-3 in SEC play.
Rankings
The Bulldogs fell out of both major polls.
Thumbs Up
The MSU defense, after giving up touchdown drives of 85 and 74 yards on Alabama’s second and third possessions of the game, made adjustments and made things much harder on the Crimson Tide.
Over the rest of the game Alabama scored a touchdown with a 29-yard field after a failed fourth down attempt but had only three additional field goals.
After struggling to stop the run in previous SEC road games the Bulldogs held Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs to 37 yards on 10 carries, and held the Crimson Tide to 29 rushing yards total after minus plays were figured in.
After a difficult week that included the death of a teammate the Bulldogs did not play flat and without emotion, they were just ineffective.
Thumbs Down
The Bulldogs were unable to execute their offense and until the very last play of the game were in danger of being shut out by Alabama for the second time in three years.
After a good early start by State’s offensive line Alabama finished with four sacks, six tackles for loss and seven quarterback pressures.
Quarterback Will Rogers completed just 50 percent on 60 pass attempts. A number of dropped passes figured into that percentage.
The Bulldogs were unable to bother Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with a three-man rush. Young moved deftly in the pocket until MSU coverage broke down.
MVP
MSU linebacker Nathaniel Watson had 10 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.
Saturday Surprise
Alabama, the most penalized team in the SEC, had only three penalties for 20 yards. The Bulldogs had 10 penalties for 100 yards.
The Week Ahead
The Bulldogs have an open date. They return to action at home Nov. 5 against Auburn. Kickoff time for the Auburn game will be announced Monday.
