OXFORD • Ole Miss will try to grab a win in its season opener tonight.
Grabbing a few more possessions along the way might help the Rebels do that.
Ole Miss, the last SEC team to take the floor, will tip off at 7 p.m. against Jackson State. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Jackson State opened its season on Tuesday night in an 82-59 loss at Mississippi State.
Both Ole Miss and JSU are emerging from recent COVID-19 shutdowns. The Rebels’ first time together since their pause was Monday’s practice.
Ole Miss is beginning its third season under coach Kermit Davis. Davis led the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, but the team dropped to 15-17, 6-12 in conference play, last year.
Davis set about improving the team’s rebounding in the off-season
The Rebels were minus-1.0 in rebounding margin on the season.
During one stretch of six SEC games the Rebels were outrebounded five times. Ole Miss was minus-16 and minus-10 in losses to LSU during that stretch.
Transfers Romello White (Arizona State) and Robert Allen (Samford) should help in that regard, but the rebounding mindset doesn’t stop at the bigs.
“It’s emphasized for us,” 6-foot-6 sophomore Luis Rodriguez said. “Our coaches tell us attack every rebound. Act like you’re a big, and go get it.
“They emphasize rebounding with us as much as they do the bigs
Rodriguez would like have helped on the boards last year had a foot injury and subsequent surgery not ended his season.
A wrist injury, and another surgery followed, then the COVID-19 shutdown.
Rodriguez is healthy and eager to get on the floor. Davis said earlier in the week he hadn’t decided on a starting five except for one player, Rodriguez. His energy and worth ethic have captured his coach’s attention.
Rodriguez has been among the top two practice rebounders most of the off-season.
Dimencio Vaughn and Jarkel Joiner, both transfers, are also expected to boost team rebounding.
Vaughn, a 6-5 wing, averaged 6.6 rebounds at Rider last season, second on the team.
Sophomore guard Austin Crowley had seven rebounds in Monday’s practice.
“It’s one of the main things we focus on as guards,” Vaughn said, “crash the boards and help the bigs. It’s going to help us push the floor and be deadly in traffic.”
Guards attacking the glass won’t have an adverse effect on the transition game, Davis said.
“We think we have competitive rebounding guards.
He’d like to see the Rebels improve in their rebounding on the offensive end.
“We’re a really good defensive rebounding team. When you offensive rebound other teams foul you, some foul trouble accumulates,” Davis said. “That’s something we’ve got to do better.”