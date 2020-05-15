OXFORD – Ole Miss helped itself in the basketball transfer market again on Friday – and this time won’t have to wait on an NCAA rules change for immediate assistance.
Rebels coach Kermit Davis has added Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White, who is listed at 6-8, 230 pounds and finished second in rebounding in the Pac-12 last year.
White is rated the No. 2 graduate transfer for next season according to ESPN. He briefly tested the NBA draft waters before his decision to transfer.
Ole Miss assistant coach Levi Watkins, previously an assistant at Arizona State, was the lead recruiter in getting White, an Atlanta native, across the US.
Ole Miss earlier picked up an energetic rebounder in Samford transfer Robert Allen. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, but will not be eligible unless the NCAA amends its policy which currently requires undergraduate transfers to sit out a year.
A vote is expected next week.
Ole Miss ranked No. 12 in the SEC in rebounding margin last year.
White may help change that. He averaged 7.0 rebounds over three seasons in Tempe including 8.8 as a junior last year.
Thirteen times White had at least 10 rebounds including a career-high 17 to go along with 18 points when the Sun Devils defeated the SEC’s Georgia 79-69 on Dec. 14.
White also had a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds against UCLA in an 84-66 win on Feb. 6.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Romello to the Ole Miss family," Davis said in a statement. "Romello is a very accomplished player that impacted winning at a high level at Arizona State.
"Romello is extremely tough, fits very well in our system of play, and we can't wait to get started this summer. He has such a high ceiling in front of him that can impact the SEC in a great way."
White started 92 of 95 games at Arizona State and averaged 9.8 points while shooting 60.5 percent.
He leaves No. 2 on the school’s career field goal percentage list.