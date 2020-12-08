OXFORD – About six weeks after college basketball would have started in a non-COVID-19 world, the Ole Miss men will begin play on Thursday.
The Rebels were delayed by the virus like the rest of the world. Then they were prevented from starting their COVID-19 schedule when coach Kermit Davis tested positive, and other positive cases followed within the program.
Optimistic with new parts and pieces after a disappointing 15-17 2019-2020 season the Rebels will finally take the floor Thursday as they face Jackson State at 7 p.m.
JSU is one of two non-conference games the Rebels have been able to regain after their COVID shutdown forced the cancellation of the season-opening Justin Reed Classic.
“I guess we’ll be the last Power Five team to play,” Davis said. “It just is what it is. I told our team, ‘Not one person in college basketball is going to feel sorry for anybody. We’re going to go out and play and control what we can control.'”
The pause in team activities further delayed the start of Ole Miss careers for transfers Romello White, Jarkel Joiner, Dimencio Vaughn and Robert Allen. All expected to play key roles.
Combined with returning players, Davis believes he may have a roster than can go 10 deep with players he trusts to put in games.
That could be important right off the bat, when the Rebels open the season with four games in seven days.
After Jackson State, it’s North Carolina-Wilmington on Saturday, Central Arkansas on Monday and at Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday.
“We need to play. I do think the strength of our team is going to be depth. We’re going to need that early on,” Davis said. “I don’t think you could do it any other way. We had to fit these games into a tight window. We’re going to have to play through some things.”
During the pause players could work out in the team facility but only one at a time and while following strict COVID-19 guidelines.
Once Davis was cleared of COVID-19, but the pause was still in effect, he was able to be in the presence of players individually and worked them out in individually-scheduled sessions. For Davis, it was coaching from early in the morning until almost dark.
Monday was the Rebels’ first day back at practice together.
“There was no obvious rust,” Vaughn said. “I don’t think it really set anyone back. It gave us rest on the legs. I don’t think anyone has memory loss.”
Davis evaluated things a little differently.
“Yesterday we turned it over more than we had and didn’t shoot it as well,” he said. “But the energy level was really good. They’re excited to play.”