After a season-long saga with the NCAA, Georgia transfer Otis Reese was declared eligible last week and will play his first game with Ole Miss today in the Egg Bowl.
A native of Leesburg, Georgia, Reese was a top-100 player in the 2018 recruiting class when he signed with his home-state school.
His playing opportunities were limited, and Reese has also spoken publicly of what he’s described as a racist environment at Georgia. He enrolled at Ole Miss in January.
And having participated only in practice with the Rebels, Reese could be on the field at “Star” when the game begins.
As such he would be the fifth defensive back that often plays like a linebacker and lends a hand in run support.
“I would anticipate him playing a lot,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said.
That’s what Reese’s Ole Miss teammates anticipate.
“He’s ready to go. He’s definitely going to be a difference-maker on the defense. We’re all excited to have him,” senior defensive end Ryder Anderson said.
Reese was immediately listed as a co-starter at Star when the game week depth chart was released on Monday. It says either he or sophomore Jalen Jordan will start.
Ole Miss has struggled in all aspects of defense but especially against the run giving up 243.4 yards a game. That ranks last in the SEC – 60 yards a game behind Vanderbilt – and No. 123 out of 127 teams nationally.
Alignment and tackling have been challenges, and the Rebels have allowed more than 300 rushing yards three times, including 408 at Kentucky.
Players are hopeful Reese will make a quick impact.
“If he hits you he’s going to hit you hard,” said running back Jerrion Ealy who has been hit when Reese has been a scout team defender. “If you run high he’s going to hit you hard, if you run low he’s going to hit you hard. He’s just going to hit you.”
Reese played outside linebacker in high school.
Ole Miss has struggled in the passing game too, ranking No. 114 in efficiency with a 162.31 opponent passer rating.
Reese appeared in 14 games with Georgia last season, 11 as a freshman. He played mostly as a reserve and on special teams.
Reese had begun playing some wide receiver on the scout team before he was declared eligible.
“He’s practiced all the time. He’s in great shape,” Kiffin said.
But practice speed and game speed are not the same thing.
“It’s going to take him a couple of plays, maybe a half to get really adjusted,” Ealy said, “but this is the perfect matchup for him, a team that doesn’t overcomplicate things. They just throw the ball around. If we could pick any game for him to come back it would be this one.”