OXFORD – Ole Miss has been able to enjoy the taste of victory a little longer.
The Rebels ended a three-game losing streak with a 54-21 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville last Saturday.
They had an open date this week, and players were given some time off before settling into game-week routine this afternoon. They take on South Carolina Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where Lane Kiffin is still seeking his first win.
The Rebels (2-4) also won at Kentucky in Week 2.
Kiffin hopes his team’s positive COVID-19 cases won’t rise as players get back on campus. He reported one new case Wednesday but said that case did not have close-contacts with it, so no additional players were required to quarantine.
“All I can do is talk to them about it,” Kiffin said.
One of the primary goals of open week practice was to continue recent improvement by the defense.
The last three weeks the Rebels have allowed 394, 462 and 421 yards, down from the astronomical figures of the first three games when Florida amassed 642 yards, Kentucky 559 with 408 on the ground and Alabama 723.
Kiffin was pleased with how the Rebels played the run against Vanderbilt with just 102 rushing yards allowed.
Vanderbilt played without its leading rusher, 5-foot-11, 195-pound Ja’veon Marlow, who was suspended for team rules violations.
Regardless, linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk said the Vanderbilt game was the best one yet for the Rebels’ defense.
“We tackled better, executed better. We were assignment-sound,” he said.
Kiffin would like to see his defense force more turnovers.
The Rebels are No. 11 in the SEC, No. 75 nationally in turnover margin at minus-.50.
They’ve forced eight turnovers this season which puts them No. 8 and No. 43. They’ve given up 11 turnovers, seven in one game at Arkansas.
Ole Miss was plus-2 in turnover margin at Vanderbilt. The Rebels forced three turnovers, but two came in the fourth quarter with defensive reserves on the field.
Safety AJ Finley says turnovers will come if the Rebels continue to run to the football, an area in which they showed improvement at Vanderbilt.
“If you’re around the ball you’re going to make plays,” he said. “In practice we’ve got to touch the ball after every play. If you don’t touch the ball after every play you count that as a loaf. You don’t want to get those so you’ve got to touch the ball.”
Finley had an interception and fumble recovery at Vanderbilt.
Kiffin uses a points system with “like a million categories” to constantly evaluate players. One of those categories is “loafs,” he said.
“There are negative points for missed assignments, positives for other things. It’s kind of like their report card for the week.”