OXFORD • Ole Miss hopes to benefit with a blast from the past today – both the distant past and the recent past.
The Rebels will be wearing throwback uniforms to honor their 2001 Sweet 16 team when they take on Texas A&M at The Pavilion.
It’s a 2:30 tip, and the game will air on the SEC Network.
Coached by Rod Barnes, the 2001 Ole Miss team was a 3 seed in the Midwest Regional and defeated Iona and Notre Dame before losing to No. 2 seed Arizona 66-56.
The more recent past – a 64-46 win at Mississippi State on Tuesday – could have more of an impact against the Aggies if the Rebels can gain some momentum.
Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 SEC) had lost three straight and five of its previous six games when it held the Bulldogs to 34.6 percent shooting, 28.6 percent from 3-point range.
“There’s nothing like winning, looking at the tape and seeing good things you did, to help confidence and help your team go in day to day with the grind of conference play,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.
Texas A&M (7-5, 2-4 SEC) has lost three of its last four, the outlier a 56-55 win over MSU also in Starkville. In the three other games in that stretch the Aggies lost by an average of 18 points including by 24 at South Carolina on Jan. 6.
Texas A&M’s most recent scheduled game, Wednesday at Vanderbilt, was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Vanderbilt program.
In SEC games the Aggies are third in scoring defense allowing 68.7 points a game but are 11th in field goal defense (46.5 percent). They’re last in field goal percentage at 38.7.
In an effort to turn one win into two and beyond Davis wants to see the Rebels improve their floor spacing by moving center Romello White outside the lane on some offensive possessions.
“I’ve been working on my mid-range game. After I had a couple of big games early on teams have been doubling a lot and clogging the paint,” White said. “I’ve been working on my pick-and-pops and one-dribble pulls just to spread the floor so I’m not sitting in the paint the whole time. Catching it on the wide post gives us better options.”