OXFORD – Ole Miss goes into the Alabama game as the SEC’s leader in total offense and in the top three in passing yards and scoring.
This week Lane Kiffin hopes to see the Rebels get more done in the running game.
The Rebels rushed for 139 yards at Kentucky, 48 yards more than Auburn had against the Wildcats the previous week but not to the standard Kiffin wants.
Ole Miss returns a proven backfield with sophomores Jerrion Ealy and Jarod “Snoop” Conner, but the offensive line is a different story with old guys in new positions and an opt-out from a 12-game starter the night before the beginning of camp.
Kiffin this week praised the play of center Ben Brown and tackles Nick Broeker and Royce Newman.
The question mark, not surprisingly, are the guards where the top three players are redshirt freshmen.
Reese McIntyre on the left and Jeremy James on the right have been the starters. James gave up several pressures against Kentucky and was replaced by Caleb Warren for a stretch in the middle of the game.
“We’ve been very up and down,” Kiffin said. “We’ve struggled at guard. We’re going to have to play a lot better. It’s an all-SEC schedule. You can’t play defense like we have and rely that the quarterback, two receivers and the tight end are going to bail us out.”
Newman moved to right tackle from left guard at the beginning of the season. Brown had already moved from right guard to center when Eli Johnson, last year’s starting center, announced he would not play this season.
The Rebels were better in the run game at home in Week 1 with 170 yards against Florida. Against Kentucky they averaged just 3.7 yards per rush.
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby tried to spark the run game against the Wildcats with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee but was not able to move the chains. Plumlee had 16 yards on five carries.
Broeker is hoping that seeing a four-man front from Alabama could benefit Ole Miss. Florida also ran a four-man front.
“There are areas that we’ll be able to gain some yards,” Broeker said.
Alabama is currently fourth in the SEC and 15th nationally in rushing defense at 92.0 yards per game allowed.
The Crimson Tide has benefitted this season from the return of Dylan Moses, an All-SEC linebacker and Butkus Award finalist in 2018. He missed last season with injury and has posted 14 tackles and three tackles for loss through two games.
Alabama allowed 69 rushing yards in Week 1 against Missouri, 115 to Texas A&M last week.
Broeker believes the key to improvement for the Ole Miss offensive line is communication.
“That’s something that’s been a big point of emphasis this week, understanding who we have to block at the second level, who we have to combo to … things like that,” he said. “It’s making sure we’re on the same page, not just for us but for the tight ends, the running backs, the quarterbacks, everybody.”