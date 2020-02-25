As a season of wild swings for Ole Miss men’s basketball rolls along, the Rebels will try to find a defensive rhythm that escaped them three days ago.
The Rebels were routed at home by Alabama on Saturday night, 103-78, when the Crimson Tide shot 44.8 percent from 3-point range, scored 40 points in the paint and became the first Ole Miss opponent to reach 100 points in The Pavilion, the Rebels’ four-year old arena.
After falling under .500 for the second time this season Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10 SEC) plays at No. 15 Auburn (23-4, 10-4) tonight at 6 on the SEC Network.
Even after the Alabama game the Rebels are No. 3 in scoring defense in conference play, allowing an average of just 68.5 points to SEC foes.
Ole Miss had chances to knock off Auburn back on Jan. 27 but lost 83-82 in double overtime.
The Tigers attempted 36 free throws in that game as the Rebels struggled to defend the paint without fouling.
The inability to guard near the basket without fouling had improved but resurfaced against Alabama, but it wasn’t the only pain.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis was particularly bothered with what he described as a scouting report breakdown when junior guard Devontae Shuler gave too much attention to Alabama forward Herbert Davis, who is playing with a cast on his left hand.
Shuler twice followed the ball into the paint with Jones, who passed out to teammates for 3-pointers.
“You back off him because he can’t shoot it because of his hand,” Davis said. “Twice when it went into the paint it was like Devontae was digging down trying to double team him. We reverted back to things that are so fundamentally unsound. In the second half we lost all concepts of how we want to guard.”
Auburn held Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree to eight points in Oxford, one of the few SEC teams to contain him.
Tyree had 26 points against Alabama even though he fouled out with just less than 9 minutes remaining.
Tyree is averaging 20.3 points in all games, second in the SEC, but he leads in conference play at 24.4 points a game.
After winning three-straight home games the Rebels lost two on the road in the final seconds to lead into the Alabama game which Shuler sees as a statistical outlier.
“It’s not like people are blowing us out. The games we’ve lost have been at the end of games, the last couple of possessions,” he said.