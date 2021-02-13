The last five regular-season games suddenly have more meaning for Ole Miss.
That’s what happens when you knock off two top-15 ranked teams in eight days.
The Rebels have won three-straight and five of their last seven as they visit South Carolina today at 5.
The game will air on the SEC Network.
Ole Miss was struggling after back-to-back road losses at Arkansas and Georgia two weeks ago.
The fix, coach Kermit Davis believed, was mental, not physical. The days leading to a home game against No. 11 Tennessee were not about “punishment practice” but about talking and listening.
“We spent a lot of time with our team individually and in groups after Georgia. It wasn’t so much we went out and hammered them physically. We did some toughness things but probably more mental stuff,” Davis said.
The Rebels (11-8, 6-6 SEC) responded with a 52-50 win over the Vols. They’ve followed that up with an 86-84 overtime win at Auburn and Wednesday’s 80-59 home win over No. 10 Missouri.
They face a South Carolina team that’s hard to figure. The Gamecocks are just 5-8 overall, 3-6 in the conference. They’ve had some bad losses, but they narrowly missed an upset of No. 11 Alabama on Tuesday in an 81-78 loss.
For the Rebels confidence surged after the Tennessee win, Davis said.
Meanwhile Davis continues to tinker with playing rotations.
He praised the depth of this team at the beginning of the season and often used as many as 10 players with quality minutes.
Against Missouri that number was down to eight as reserve guard Austin Crowley didn’t get in until the final 2 minutes.
The Rebels hope to add backup center Khadim Sy to the mix today. He was playing well against the Vols when he went out with a knee injury and hasn’t played since.
The third Ole Miss center, sophomore Sammy Hunter, played well in Sy’s absence and should continue to compete for minutes.
Hunter had four points, three rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal in 15 minutes.
The Rebels also got a lift from K.J. Buffen who missed the Tennessee game for what Davis described as “personal issues” and played sparingly at Auburn.
“We’re playing well at the right time,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of basketball ahead.”