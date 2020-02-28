A day when Hayden Leatherwood isn’t in the lineup isn’t necessarily a day off.
Whether he’s called on or not the Ole Miss outfielder, a junior college transfer, keeps an in-game mentality in the dugout.
It was helpful Tuesday night when the left-handed hitting Leatherwood delivered a two-run pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning, and the No. 15-ranked Rebels held on to defeat Southern Miss 4-3.
Ole Miss (7-1) is on the road for the first time this season as it competes in the Keith LeClair Classic in Greenvillle, North Carolina.
The Rebels – on a six-game winning streak– will face High Point (5-4) today at 11 a.m., No. 21 and host East Carolina (7-1) on Saturday at 3:30 and defending Big 10 champ Indiana (4-2) on Sunday at 10 a.m.
In facing former assistants, Bianco is 7-8 against Louisville coach Dan McDonnell, 3-1 against East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin.
Godwin and the Pirates defeated Ole Miss 3-2 in a single mid-week game in Oxford last year.
Leatherwood says he’ll be ready whenever he’s called.
“Me and Kevin Graham have a routine that if we’re not in the lineup with a lefty (pitcher) starting, and we see a righty going down there to warm-up, we’re going to put on our batting gloves, the whole time have a bat in our hands, stay loose, swing and stretch,” Leatherwood said.
Staying loose
The pre-work helps with frame of mind when Leatherwood might otherwise come off the bench cold for a pinch-hit at-bat.
The Southern Miss game-winner makes Leatherwood 6 for 11 with two home runs.
Working a lineup to match left-handed hitters against right-handed pitchers is a time-honored baseball tradition born from the arm angles of left-handed and right-handed pitchers and how batters view the release of the baseball.
Some coaches stick to it more than others.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco is a fan of the lefty-righty matchup approach, but he says it’s not the only consideration in his lineup process.
“It’s unfair to think left-handers can’t hit left-handers, and right-handers can’t hit right-handers,” he said. “This early when we’re trying so many different lineups and so many different guys, you try to put them in a spot to succeed. Sometimes you want to see them against left-handers. Sometimes you’ve got to win the game and put your best option out there.”
There’s more shuffling going on with the Ole Miss lineup – particularly in the outfield – than just lefty-righty factor.
“It’s still early. We’re far from a finished product or what the lineup’s going to look like,” Bianco said.