Ole Miss football players say the 2020 season has been about changing the culture within the program.
The Rebels can take another big step in setting a new tone with an Outback Bowl win against No. 7 Indiana on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.
In their first visit to the Outback Bowl, the Rebels will be playing in their first Florida bowl game in 30 years.
Ole Miss (4-5) won four games against the COVID-19-induced, SEC-only schedule, their most conference wins in five years.
The Rebels capped off that 2015 season with a 48-20 win over Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl. After the game former coach Hugh Freeze stood on a riser amid falling confetti in the Superdome and declared a “new normal” for Ole Miss football. Since that statement the Rebels have an on-the-field record of 20-28 and gone through an NCAA investigation and sanctions.
Junior center Ben Brown likes what he sees in the restoration project of coach Lane Kiffin.
“We just saw what we’ve done in just this one season without having spring football and not having a full season of workouts. That just really excites a lot of guys. We see our potential, and we see our opportunity. We see Ole Miss football on the rise again. That creates a lot of excitement. Guys want to be a part of that,” he said.
Missing from the season’s resume is a win over a ranked opponent. That hasn’t happened since the Rebels won at No. 16 Mississippi State in 2017.
Indiana (6-1) defeated ranked opponents Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin this season.
The third came with their backup quarterback after Michael Penix, and explosive dual threat guy, had torn an ACL.
The Rebels will see the backup, Jack Tuttle, in his second start. He led touchdown drives of 53 and 75 yards in the Hoosiers’ 14-6 victory.
Indiana had just 217 yards of total offense but didn’t allow a touchdown.
“He played decent, not all that good, but he is a good quarterback,” Ole Miss linebacker Lakia Henry said. “We need to get him out of the pocket, put him in tough situations and make him read defenses.”
Against Wisconsin Tuttle completed 13 of 22 attempts for 130 yards with touchdown passes of 1 and 7 yards.
As a high school senior in San Marcos, Calif., Tuttle was ranked the nation’s No. 5 pro style quarterback by 247Sports.com. He signed with Utah and transferred to Indiana.
He is facing an Ole Miss defense that ranks last in America in passing yards allowed with 324 per game.
“We’ve had challenges all year on defense regardless of whether it’s a freshman quarterback, a new quarterback or whatever. We have a big challenge to play better on defense and special teams and help out or offensive issues,” Kiffin said.