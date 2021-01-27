Ole Miss can climb at least one rung in the SEC standings if it can win a philosophical discussion tonight.
The Rebels take on Arkansas in a 7:30 p.m. tip at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. It’ll be seen on the SEC Network.
Can good defense beat good offense? That will be the debate.
The Razorbacks lead the SEC in scoring in all games at 85.0 points. In conference play, they’re one of three teams averaging 80 points.
Meanwhile the Rebels put together back-to-back wins last week with suffocating defense. Ole Miss won 64-46 at Mississippi State and 61-50 at home against Texas A&M.
It marked the first time since 1982 the Rebels had held back-to-back SEC opponents to 50 points or below.
“We’re not a team that’s putting up huge numbers offensively,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “We work it every day, we tinker with the offense, and we’re trying to get cheap baskets in transition. You’ve got to hang your hat on (defense), and we’ve got to do it against a really good offensive team.”
Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4 SEC) is a half game behind both Arkansas (12-4, 4-4) and MSU in the SEC standings. The Rebels are also only a half game ahead of Georgia – where they play on Saturday – and a game ahead of both Auburn and Texas A&M.
One bright spot offensively has been the combined play of guards Devontae Shuler and Jarkel Joiner, who are averaging a combined 39.3 points over the last three games.
Joiner had 21 against A&M and was 7 for 11 from the floor. Shuler started slowly but had back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half as Ole Miss widened the gap.
Defensively the Rebels had success against MSU mostly with a 2-3 zone. Texas A&M struggled with the Rebels’ 1-3-1 halfcourt trap and gave up 18 turnovers which led to 25 points.
Davis says Ole Miss will have to be good in all phases of defense against Arkansas. He was not pleased with the Rebels’ man defense against Georgia in a 78-74 loss in Oxford on Jan. 16. Georgia shot 75 percent in the second half and was able to gain good position often by beating the Rebels off the bounce.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said he’s made some tweaks to a 1-3-1 offensive plan that he put together last year.
“We know they run that anywhere from two to 15 to 17 times a game,” Musselman said. “At the end of the day you’re going to have to make plays and not turn the ball over to get high-quality shots.”