OXFORD • While No. 17 Ole Miss got strong starting pitching in its weekend series win against No. 1 Louisville, the bullpen remains a work in progress.
The Rebels are working to define roles with a mix of veterans and newcomers and would like to see someone emerge this weekend against Xavier.
The Musketeers (2-1) did not play in the midweek after winning a series at Memphis last weekend.
Xavier went 27-31 last season but was 12-4 in Big East play and reached the championship series of the Big East Conference tournament.
Xavier hit .202 and posted a 3.45 earned run average in winning 3-1 and 9-6 in Games 2 and 3 to back end the series.
Ole Miss subtracted one of its top relievers earlier this month when it was announced that senior right-hander Tyler Myers would have Tommy John surgery and would miss the season.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco believes his bullpen will get better.
Circling the wagons
“It’s easy to be super critical of the bullpen because we’ve had leads late and not finished the games,” he said. “I’m confident we’re going to have enough pieces there. We’ve just got to figure it out.”
In the season opener, Louisville put up four runs against Doug Nikhazy in the sixth, his final inning after throwing five scoreless to start the game.
The fourth run charged to Nikhazy came when Taylor Broadway gave up a double after starting his appearance with a runners at second and third getting a strikeout for the second out of the inning.
In the 7-2 loss Broadway gave up three runs in the ninth, but only one was earned.
Broadway allowed no runs in 3.0 innings against Alcorn, but for the second time in two games he allowed inherited runners to score.
The bullpen twice lost leads in Game 2 against Louisville and, after starting the ninth with a three-run lead, allowed the go-ahead run to come to the plate.
After the Rebels’ 9-8 10-inning win over Alcorn State on Wednesday, Braden Forsyth has been on the mound twice to finish wins. Neither time has been smooth.
In Game 2 against Louisville, he retired the only two batters he faced but went to a three-ball count both times. His first pitch was wild and allowed baserunners to advance to second and third. He ended the game with a swinging strikeout of Ben Bianco in a 3-2 count.
Against Alcorn, Forsyth allowed only a two-out walk in the 10th but lost a one-run lead in the ninth when he allowed a run on a walk and three hits.
“It was obviously not a great night for him to give up the lead in the ninth, but he hung in there and gave us a chance to win,” Bianco said.