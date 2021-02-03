OXFORD • Headlined by Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss closed strong in the early signing period with a 2021 recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 19.
With few spots remaining to give, the Rebels are looking for quality, not quantity, for today’s traditional national signing day.
Recruiting analysts believe Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will land New Jersey defensive tackle Tywone Malone.
If so, Kiffin will reel in the most highly-rated recruit of his class at his team’s greatest position of need.
As the Ole Miss defense struggled mightily in 2020 one of its shortcomings was an inability to get push from its defensive line interior and collapse the pocket around opposing quarterbacks.
Ole Miss, last season, finished No. 98 in sacks per game, No. 107 in tackles for loss.
Little pressure the Rebels did achieve came from the interior linemen. Quentin Bivens’ two tackles for loss and Sincere David’s nine tackles were tops at the position.
Trio joins early
Ole Miss signed one high school defensive tackle and two junior college transfers in the early period.
Malone, of Oradell, New Jersey, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds. He’s athletic enough to be a standout baseball player at his school, Bergen Catholic, and has been recruited as a power-hitting first baseman. Should he choose Ole Miss he’s expected to play both sports, and his relationship with the Ole Miss baseball staff has been a plus in his football recruiting.
Malone’s offer sheet is full, and he’s shown interest in Texas A&M, Florida State and many others.
It’s probably no coincidence that Kiffin, on Monday, announced the hiring of his new defensive line coach, Randall Joyner.
Joyner comes to Ole Miss after a successful stint at his alma mater, SMU. He previously served as a defensive graduate assistant at Ohio State.
Malone is expected to announce today.
Kiffin is expected to leave a scholarship or two available for potential transfers.