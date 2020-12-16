OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff pulled in some highly rated recruits in the run-up to early signing day, but there are always others out there.
Ole Miss pulled in another when Wednesday morning when George County defensive back M.J. Daniels signed.
As recently as Dec. 8 Daniels had declared his recruiting “closed” with a Twitter post showing himself in Mississippi State gear with a message that said, “I’m a dawg!”
The Ole Miss class, with the February late signing period still to come, includes 22 players, two of them junior college transfers and 16 who will be mid-year enrollees.
Some will arrive as early as next week. Eleven of 13 defensive signees are mid-year enrollees.
The class is currently ranked No. 18 nationally, No. 7 in the SEC on the 247Sports.com composite list.
“Our program’s in a much different place, the way people view our program, specifically parents and recruits, than 12 months ago. It’s like we’re a different school,” Kiffin said.
A three-star recruit rated the No. 26 athlete and No. 7 player in Mississippi, Daniels’ late switch was a signing day surprise for Ole Miss fans.
“He could potentially play a little offense, definitely special teams, but he’s primarily a defensive player, one who could play corner, safety or nickel. We talked about all those spots,” Kiffin said. “To have those papers this morning while everybody else was watching his press conference was pretty exciting.”
Daniels played mostly cornerback at George County. He was also in touch with Texas A&M in recent days.
Earlier this month Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer, a former Florida State commit, Savannah, Tenn., tight end Hudson Wolfe, a former Tennessee commit, and three-star wide receiver Brandon Buckhalter, a former MSU commit, all joined the class.
Kiffin is hoping to add a four-star receiver soon. Malik McClain decommitted from Florida State on Dec. 7. Some believed he would soon commit to Ole Miss. Not only did that not happen, McClain has delayed his signing. It could happen in a few days, or he could choose to wait for February’s late signing period.
Most of the heavy lifting was done before 10 a.m. with the paperwork on 15 of 20 commitments submitted to the football office.
Including three-star slot receiver J.J. Henry of McKinney, Texas, who didn’t publicly join the class until a late Tuesday night commitment.
He’s listed at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, but the buzz around his signing was bigger than that.
“He reminds me of Elijah Moore. He’s very quick off the ball. He can win in tight spaces and in one-on-one. He plays bigger than his size,” wide receivers coach Derrick Nix said.
Henry is one of three wide receivers in the class.
Kiffin also went hard after help on defense, with eight defensive backs and five defensive linemen.
“It’s a really good class,” Kiffin said. “We know we need defensive help. If you watched our games this year you know that. Our coaches did a really good job utilizing the Zooms and doing the best we could. We made the most of the situation we’re in.”