OXFORD • Ole Miss faces the challenge of not only trying to spark its struggling offense against a great defense but trying to cool off a hot-shooting team, too.
No. 11 Tennessee has won some games in the low-scoring manner the Rebels prefer – as in a 56-53 win over Mississippi State on Jan. 23 – but the Vols showed another side Saturday in an 80-61 win over then-No. 15 Kansas in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
Tennessee was 8 for 13 from 3-point range, led by Josiah-Jordan James, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, with three makes in five attempts.
Even with their big game against the Jayhawks the Vols rank just seventh in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 34 percent.
However, guarding the 3 was problematic for the Rebels last week as they allowed 41.2 percent 3-point shooting by Arkansas and 50 percent by Georgia.
Conversely the Rebels (8-8, 3-6 SEC) were just 3 for 29 from 3-point range in their two road losses.
It’s a 6 p.m. tip at The Pavilion, and the game will air on ESPN2.
“Against Kansas they really got going, shot a great percentage from 3,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “When they do that, as good as they are around the goal and driving it, they’re one of the top teams in college basketball.”
Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring defense (59.4 points per game) and opponent shooting (39.3 percent).
Lat’s talk about scoring
Davis said player meetings this week have focused on what Ole Miss can do to generate more scoring.
He spoke Monday about a number of different player combinations that could include centers Romello White and Khadim Sy on the floor at the same time and more minutes for bigs Robert Allen and Sammy Hunter.
One player who won’t be available is junior forward K.J. Buffen will miss the game for what Davis described as “personal issues.”
Buffen was not on the floor with the first five when the Rebels lost 71-61 at Georgia Saturday. That ended a string of 49 starts. Buffen played 5 minutes, all in the first half.
Earlier last week, Davis was critical of what he said is Buffen’s inability to play through adversity in games, specifically when foul calls don’t go his way.
Allen started in place of Buffen and is expected to again.
Buffen’s status is day to day.
“We’ve had a lot of meetings with our players and talked about redirecting with some things we want to accomplish in the last nine games going into the conference tournament,” Davis said.