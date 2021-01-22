OXFORD • With the departure of Anthony Servideo, Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco hung a big “help wanted” sign at shortstop.
He also may have already identified his ideal candidate for the job.
The Rebels, ranked No. 6 in the D1Baseball.com preseason Top 25, open play Feb. 19 in Arlington, Texas.
Chance’s are true freshman Jacob Gonzalez will start at shortstop then. He’s certainly trending that way.
“He’s handled himself terrific and looks to be our starting shortstop,” Bianco said.
The Rebels are going through individual skill work right now and will begin full-scale practice on Jan. 29.
Gonzalez impressed his new coach in fall practice.
The 2020 signing class includes two top 150-rated prospects in shortstops Gonzalez at No. 132 and TJ McCants at No. 139.
McCants, at 6-foot-3, has length and quickness. He could get in the mix at other positions, possibly third base where the Rebels lose another key run producer in Tyler Keenan.
“TJ’s a tremendous athlete,” Bianco said. “A lot of times when you use that term to begin with a baseball player it means baseball skill-wise he’s a little short. I don’t think that’s necessarily the case with TJ.”
A three-time All-American, Gonzalez (6-2, 175) was also twice an all-league quarterback at Glendora (California) High School.
“If I’m not mistaken he led the team in hitting in the fall,” Bianco said. “He’s no doubt a middle of the lineup type of guy. Will he do it his freshman year? That’s hard to do as a true freshman.”
Servideo hit just .226 as a freshman but as a junior in the abbreviated 2020 season hit .390 with five home runs. Baltimore drafted Servideo with the No. 74 pick in the third round.
Bianco compares Gonzalez to former Ole Miss shortstop Grae Kessinger who is now a part of the Houston Astros organization.
“He doesn’t run quite as well as TJ, but he runs well enough,” Bianco said. “The thing that surprised us was how well Jacob played shortstop. We knew he could swing.”