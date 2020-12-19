BATON ROUGE, La. • With athletic playmaker Kenny Yeboah opting out it might be easy to sleep on the Ole Miss tight ends.
LSU paid for that early as Yeboah’s replacement, Casey Kelly, had a big catch on the Rebels’ opening drive.
Ole Miss went to tight ends Casey Kelly and Damarcus Thomas on the first two drives.
Kelly’s 57-yard gain got Ole Miss to the LSU 26, and three plays later Matt Corral threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders.
Kelly was wide open downfield near the Ole Miss sideline.
Kelly also had a short return on a kickoff when LSU decided to pooch kick after Jerrion Ealy returned a kick 100 yards earlier.
Thomas, the freshman who gained attention six weeks ago for what could have been a paralyzing injury, was unable to catch up to a deep ball on his only target.
Corral’s streak ends
A first-quarter pick-6 by LSU cornerback Jay Ward gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead.
Corral’s pass was intended for Jonathan Mingo. When it reached Ward’s hands, it ended a string of 106 passes without an interception for Corral.
He did not throw a pick in the Rebels’ three-game win streak against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Mississippi State.
Prior to Ward’s theft, Corral’s last interception had come against Auburn on the last play of the game.
It was the 10th interception thrown by Corral this season. Six came against Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Four more interceptions would come for Corral on Saturday.
At 106 throws without a pick, Corral was four attempts away from joining Eli Manning in the 10th spot on the record list for that category.
The school record for consecutive passes without an interception is 200 set by Stewart Patridge in 1997.
Key Drive
After falling behind 53-48 Corral and the Rebels reached the LSU 28 with 46 seconds left.
You could almost sense a big finish, but the Tigers avoided that when Corral fumbled, and LSU recovered.
Key Number – 5
Ole Miss was 5 for 5 in the red zone with all five scores touchdowns.
Next Game
Ole Miss will learn its bowl-game destination today.
Quotable
“We’ve got to do a better job of finishing on offense and defense. We need more work in the film room. We’ve got to trust the plays, the coaching staff and the system and play hard.” – Ole Miss linebacker Lakia Henry
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss is now 0-5 against its former coach Ed Orgeron as the head coach at LSU. … Ole Miss defeated Tennessee in 2009 when Orgeron was an assistant there, and Lane Kiffin was the Vols’ head coach. … Ole Miss last defeated LSU in 2015 and last won in Baton Rouge in 2008. … Henry led the Rebels with 12 tackles. … Linebacker Jacquez Jones had 11 tackles and two pressures. … Ole Miss had only two tackles for loss. … LSU outgained Ole Miss 598-558.