OXFORD – Quarterback competitions are fairly common among college football teams this time of year.
However, Ole Miss has two completely different quarterback competitions unfolding at the same time.
“Quarterback” is what co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin calls his linebackers. It’s the position group he coaches, and it’s also where Ole Miss returns a great deal of experience and production from the 2019 unit.
The Rebels ranked No. 85 nationally in total defense a year ago, improving roughly 80 spots against the run.
That was in spite of playing most of the season without middle linebacker Mohamed “MoMo” Sanogo, who suffered a broken ankle in Week 2 against Arkansas. Sanogo was the SEC’s fifth-leading tackler in 2018.
Now, in what is expected to be a base 4-3 defense with multiple looks, Sanogo is back in his old spot.
Linebackers Lakia Henry and Jacquez Jones, the Rebels’ top two tacklers last season, also return, with Henry at present working at weak side linebacker.
It’s not a big change for Henry. His biggest challenge is knowing not only his job but the jobs of everyone around him.
“They’ve really made it a point that we are the quarterbacks of the defense. If we don’t know what to do nobody is going to know what to do. The really put a lot of pressure on us when it comes to that,” Henry said.
A late-period junior college pick-up in the 2019 recruiting class, Henry did not disappoint. He arrived with a physical style of play that helped him quickly earn a starting role and finish with 88 tackles.
Jones added 71 tackles with 7½ tackles for loss.
Linebackers the world over are coached to have awareness of other positions to and to communicate, but Henry says the new Ole Miss staff has taken that message to another level.
Durkin – who coordinated defenses at Michigan and Florida before being named head coach at Maryland – doesn’t apologize for adding the pressure. He hopes increased knowledge leads to increase communication which leads to pressure on Ole Miss opponents in a few weeks.
“Those guys are the quarterbacks of the defense. They’re making the checks and calls, getting guys where they need to be and really setting the tone and tempo by their demeanor and their conviction about the calls they’re making,” Durkin said. “That’s where it starts first of all.”