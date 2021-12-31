NEW ORLEANS
God bless Matt Corral.
He’s the MVP of the Ole Miss football team in what could end as an historic 11-win season. Certainly, he was on the radar of Baylor players who spoke in the Sugar Bowl pressers on Thursday.
There’s another area of this Rebels team that deserves more than a little bit of praise. Don’t laugh, but it’s the defense.
It’s not that they’ve been dominant, but when you’ve been as bad as this unit has been in recent seasons a little bit of a success turns heads.
Defense at Ole Miss hasn’t always been a comedy act, far from it, but since the Rebels’ last Sugar Bowl visit in 2015, a 48-20 win over Oklahoma State, you’ve had to laugh to keep from crying.
Under Dave Wommack, the original defensive coordinator on the staff of former coach Hugh Freeze, the Rebels allowed just 329 yards a game in 2014.
In 2015 they were No. 23 against the run, No. 33 in scoring defense, No. 54 in total defense.
They gave up a lot of passing yards, but they also had 15 interceptions.
The troubles were ahead, and they weren’t all about coaching.
After the last Sugar Bowl, Freeze stood on risers on the Superdome floor amid falling confetti and proclaimed a “new normal” for the Rebels.
Over the next four seasons Ole Miss went 20-28 under Freeze and Matt Luke.
There was a talent drain after the 2015 season when guys like CJ Johnson, Mike Hilton, Trae Elston, Woodrow Hamilton and Robert Nkemdiche were gone.
Tony Conner played in 2016 but wasn’t the same player as before his injury at Alabama in 2015.
NCAA sanctions and the difficulty recruiting within that murky investigation cloud were also factors.
There was a sharp decline in 2016 when the Rebels were No. 111 in total defense, No. 120 in rushing defense.
If you can’t slow down the run game that leads to problems all over the place.
Wommack retired, and two seasons with Wesley McGriff as defensive coordinator didn’t improve anything.
Mike MacIntyre in 2019 was hailed as a hero when run defense improved 74 spots from the previous season. Many fans were so happy to see a pulse at the line of scrimmage they forgave a defense that ranked No. 120 against the pass.
The first season of defense under co-coordinators DJ Durkin and CJ Partridge was a struggle.
The Rebels this season were under the microscope in the opener, and there was cautious optimism for a new 3-2-6 scheme when they made Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham look like Howard Cunningham.
The first real test was Alabama, and that didn’t go well, nor did the Arkansas game the following week when then Razorbacks put up 51 points and almost 700 yards.
Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson routinely sat unbothered in the pocket. Ole Miss players and coaches reexamined things after the game. A decision was made to bring pressure more often, and the results are noteworthy.
“If you looked at numbers I’m sure that would be a true statement. We’re just trying to create negative plays and get offenses off track,” Durkin said. “When you create defensive explosives, those are things that can really change the game. We’ve focused on that and worked hard at it.”
This is not a unit that dominates at the line of scrimmage. A “stop” for Ole Miss might include opponents’ driving 30 or 40 yards before a punt or missed field goal.
The Rebels, though, rank No. 11 in sacks, and end Sam Williams is an AP All-American.
If Ole Miss is to bathe in confetti this New Year’s night it will need Corral to do his thing.
It will also need Williams and his mates to harass Baylor’s Gerry Bohannon, himself a nifty dual-threat quarterback, and the Bears' potent rushing attack.