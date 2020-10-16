FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – You can spread out offense and crank up the tempo, but somehow it still comes back to the run game.
That’s what coaches and players often say.
As Ole Miss and Arkansas prepare for what it expected to be a close game Saturday at 2:30 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium both teams come in with hope for what they might accomplish on the ground.
For Ole Miss the hope comes after a monster performance against No. 2 Alabama in which the Rebels rushed for 268 yards, and both Jerrion Ealy and Jarod “Snoop” Conner gained more than 100 yards.
Those numbers came after a stagnant performance at Kentucky in which the Rebels were held to fewer than 4 yards a carry.
Arkansas rushed for 119 yards at Auburn. The Hogs’ hope for Saturday is fueled by the likely return of running back Rakeem Boyd, a thousand-yard rusher last year.
Boyd was injured and did not play against Auburn.
Ealy said the surge in the Rebels’ run game against Alabama – which was giving up less than 100 yards a game – was simply about paying attention to the little things.
“We were more detailed throughout the game,” he said. “The O line created some good holes. They were getting good push up front. Bama was not playing on our side of the grass we were playing on theirs. That’s the main key.”
The bullish Conner led Ole Miss with 128 yards on 21 carries last week. Ealy added 120 on 19. Both had two rushing touchdowns, and both had catches for 15-plus yards.
Sixth in the SEC in all-purpose yards, Ealy has run for a team-leading 243 yards and four touchdowns this season. He says the change in offensive style suits him.
“It didn’t take me long to get comfortable at all. I see myself as someone who’s very versatile and can make a play. That was right up my alley. This offense is who I am.”
The Ole Miss defense – improving in the run game at the time – had a respectable performance against Boyd last year holding him to 67 yards on 17 carries.
The 6-foot, 206-pound Boyd, a Razorbacks team captain, rushed for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. He had eight 100-plus games.
Arizona State transfer Trelon Smith, smaller and quicker than Boyd, rushed for 81 yards on 21 carries at Auburn.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman plans to scale back the run-game playbook to spur greater production.
“We’ll try to get better at specific runs. Obviously we want to be able to run play action off of those runs," Pittman said. “ To get better you have to have some confidence, you have to see it on tape, and we saw it a little bit from the Mississippi State game. I'm assuming that we will continue to improve there because we're working awful hard at it.”