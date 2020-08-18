OXFORD – In the COVID-19 season of college football, it’s not only masks that may keep you from knowing Ole Miss defensive linemen.
Gone are three players – Benito Jones, Josiah Coatney and Austrian Robinson – who combined for 105 tackles and 15 ½ tackles for loss as Ole Miss made significant strides in slowing down opponents’ running games.
Ole Miss allowed 138.5 rushing yards a game in 2019 to rank No. 42 out of 130 FBS schools. For some around the conference those numbers are not eye-opening, but in 2018 the Rebels allowed 221.8 yards a game and ranked No. 116.
A new staff inherits massive turnover at the position, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing, co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin says.
“Obviously when you lose guys that played a lot of snaps, you lose those snaps, and that’s the negative of it. The positive is the other guys see opportunity. You say, ‘Man, the guy that played the majority of the snaps last year is not there anymore. There’s a great chance for me to go earn that spot and show what I can do,” Durkin said.
Ole Miss ran a 3-4 alignment under former coordinator Mike MacIntyre.
When asked about scheme for 2020 the key word to remember is “multiple.” New coach Lane Kiffin and Durkin won’t commit to a base alignment.
In 2018, Durkin’s final and partial season as Maryland’s head coach, the Terrapins based from a 3-4 defense with two ends and one interior lineman.
Before taking the Maryland job Durkin was the defensive coordinator at Michigan and ran a 4-3, an extra tackle added.
Regardless of base alignment most defenses offer a variety of looks for opponents to consider.
Two names to watch as Ole Miss rebuilds up front at tackles Quentin Bivens and Patrick Lucas.
Bivens, a third-year sophomore, managed 18 tackles and 2 ½ sacks playing behind Jones and Coatney.
Lucas as a true freshman had earned playing time. He appeared in four games, the last at Alabama where he tore an Achilles tendon.
Where Sam Williams would have fit in the new multiple defense was still sorting itself out in late July when Williams was arrested on a sexual battery charge. Williams posted 9 ½ tackles for loss and six sacks as an outside linebacker last year.
His absence creates opportunities for several unnamed players.
“We’re cross-training several guys, not just at that particular position that Sam plays,” Durkin said. “No. 1, we want to see guys playing different spots. No. 2, we’re preparing ourselves to maybe there’s a week throughout the season where we have several guys out at one spot because of COVID or whatever else, and you’ve got to have answers ready.”
Redshirt freshmen Brandon Mack and LeDarrius Cox and Canadian transfer Tavius Robinson are other names to watch in the shuffle.
“I just see guys with a great approach. I love how that group’s working. They’re hungry,” Durkin said.