OXFORD • As Ole Miss searches for the path to healing on defense, players are looking for someone to rise up.
Someone to make the big play, get the big stop that lights the fuse.
In all walks of life confidence is a key component to success, and it’s hard to find confidence for the Rebels’ defense right now.
But it doesn’t have to stay that way all season.
“Confidence is fragile. It usually takes a game or part of a game to play well and get that back,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said.
Ole Miss has attracted attention with one of the nation’s top offenses, but defense has struggled from the outset.
Twenty-four of 34 opponent possessions have ended in points.
In its 63-48 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Alabama scored nine touchdowns on 11 offensive possessions. Another drive ended at the Ole Miss 1 when Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris fumbled. Had he held the ball he might have had six rushing touchdowns instead of five.
The Rebels play at Arkansas on Saturday in a 2:30 kickoff on ESPN2.
“Obviously when you’re not performing to your standard there’s a drop in confidence,” Ole Miss linebacker Mohamed “MoMo” Sanogo said, “but I feel like we’re just plays away from that confidence being through the roof.”
Sanogo had one of those rare big plays this season with his fourth-down sack of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson in Lexington. The Rebels took over near mid-field and scored on Matt Corral’s 16-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo five plays later.
Sanogo’s sack was one of a handful of key defensive plays that resulted in three-straight stops in the late third and early fourth quarters. Those stops allowed Ole Miss to rally and defeat Kentucky 42-41 in overtime.
Against Alabama the linebackers rotation was disrupted due to an injury to Jacquez Jones, and Sanogo played 75 snaps. Jones is expected to be back for Arkansas.
“When we’re in our spots, doing our jobs and making those plays confidence comes,” Sanogo said.
Being in the right spots has been one of the problems – as has tackling, communication and other issues – as the Rebels have learned a new system under co-defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge.
Tackling is a big focus of Ole Miss practice every Tuesday. Kiffin says he works on it more than many teams.
“I think in general we’re seeing defenses struggle around the country and especially in the SEC,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know if that’s a product of missing spring ball, which is more important for defense than offense. I’ve heard a lot of defensive coaches saying they’re struggling.”
Ole Miss goes into the Arkansas game ranked last nationally in rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense.
The Rebels are allowing 641.3 total yards a game, more than 60 yards behind the next-worst defense which is North Texas at 578.8 yards a game.
Ole Miss is allowing 51.7 points a game.
Numbers aside, Kiffin believes the Rebels are just a big play or two away from looking a lot different.
“I look for us to play much better this week on defense,” he said.