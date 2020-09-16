OXFORD – Once one of the hardest-hit groups for COVID activity for Ole Miss football the Rebels’ secondary is on the rebound.
Earlier this week Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced that Canadian transfer cornerback Deane Leonard had a major obstacle for immediate eligibility removed when the NCAA granted his waiver. Leonard is waiting only on SEC clearance to play in 2020.
Other players are making their way back from virus- and injury-related absences.
It’s all good news for a group that’s trying to remake itself from struggles in 2019 when the Rebels were last in the SEC – by a wide margin – with 278.3 passing yards allowed per game.
Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Partridge and cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley have gained early trust from the players who have to make improvement happen.
“We work very hard, and we all can rotate from corner to safety to star. That’s the big thing with our DBs. We’re very versatile,” sophomore cornerback Jakorey Hawkins said.
Freshman March Britt, a four-star recruit, is an example of that versatility. The plan was to start Britt as a wide receiver, but the lack of bodies had him quickly moved to the secondary. Lack of bodies had Britt working with the first team early in his transition.
The likely coming of Leonard would add a big 6-foot-2 corner with speed.
He had four interceptions and three pass break-ups last season for the University of Calgary.
Both Leonard and defensive end Tavius Robinson transferred to Ole Miss when it was announced that the Canadian college leagues would not compete this season. Robinson was declared eligible in late August.
The Rebels are still awaiting word on the eligibility of Georgia transfer safety Otis Reese, who Kiffin has called one of the team’s best defensive players.
As the defensive backs work to learn different positions junior Keidron Smith and senior Jaylon Jones have the team’s most cornerback experience.
Smith had eight pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and an interception last year.
Jones, who has been returning kicks in practice, says he has worked his way back to his pre-ACL tear status. The injury occurred in the season opener against Texas Tech in Houston in 2018.
Hawkins appeared in 11 games last year and registered two tackles.
He has shown improvement in camp and punctuated his scrimmage performance last Saturday with a diving end zone interception.
As bodies return Hawkins says it’s the more the merrier in the secondary.
“We need everybody because of the COVID situation. Guys have got to step up.”