OXFORD – For Cael Baker, the off-season binge watch list didn’t include the shows trending in the top 10.
Baker was himself the star of the series that aired on his laptop screen.
The Ole Miss first baseman took advantage of the baseball program’s video system to watch his own at-bats in the abbreviated 2020 season.
He saw his monster weekend against No. 1 Louisville in which his combination of raw power and teddy bear demeanor made him an instant fan favorite.
It was on that opening weekend that Baker, a 6-foot, 250-pound junior college transfer from Gahanna, Ohio, went 5 for 12. His two home runs in Game 2 of the series were key in the Rebels’ 8-6 win, the first in what would become 16-straight before the season abruptly ended.
Baker left that weekend hitting .417. Unfortunately that’s when he peaked. His average spiraled, and his two home-run game would be half of his home run total.
Baker will start at first base when No. 6 Ole Miss opens the season against No. 10 TCU in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 19.
For Baker, consistency may determine whether he remains an everyday player.
“That’s probably a great word for him,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “We need him to be that.”
Baker’s binge-watching helped him student his at-bats in the Louisville series and compare them to his at-bats at other points in the season.
Hitting coach Mike Clement highlighted some differences mainly in pitch-recognition.
“We have cameras all over the field and watch our swings,” Baker said. “For me, it was did I take a pitch that I could drive and make something happen? Did I take a bad swing earlier in the at-bat that led to a negative outcome?”
Baker’s average dipped below .200 after an 0-for-3 day against Indiana on March 1.
He was better against Princeton the following weekend, his averaging reaching .234, before settling at .220 for 16 games played.
“In the short season he showed you the power and how he can change a game with one swing of the bat. Certainly he has to be more consistent to play every day. We need him to do that,” Bianco said.
Mechanics are part of the conversation between Baker and his coaches, but the biggest thing may be in approach.
“He takes pitches that we feel he should attack. Some of it I think is mechanical. We’re going to work on both to try and make him more consistent,” Bianco said.
Baker was a coveted recruit after he hit .506 with 25 home runs at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Illinois in 2019.
He hasn’t put up monstrous numbers in the intrasquads so far, but he’s confident he can make the necessary improvement.
“I need to grind out at-bats and make pitchers really work to get me out,” he said. “If I can make him really work and make a mistake, I can put an effective swing on it and do some damage with it.”