Ole Miss has reeled off three quick wins after a late start to the basketball season.
The Rebels (3-0) will play their fourth game in seven days when they take on Middle Tennessee State tonight (2-3) at 7 in Murfreesboro. It will be seen on the CBS Sports Network.
The game will be not only the return of Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis to the school he built into a mid-major power in 16 seasons but also the matchup of Rebels point guard Devontae Shuler against his brother, MTSU guard Dontrell Shuler.
It’s a big deal for the mid-major when an SEC team visits, but COVID-19 restrictions will dampen the game’s atmosphere.
“It was a special place,” Davis said. “I wish the circumstances were different. I don’t think anybody can go to the game. My family’s not going. I’m obviously going to lay as low as we can at the hotel and then go right to the arena.”
Shuler and his brother are close as brothers usually are, but their relationship has been further touched by the untimely loss of their father.
“Us having to get through that tragedy showed how tough we are,” Shuler said. “Dad will always be with us in our life forever. Seeing that happen makes us go harder, makes us destined for greatness.”
Davis was pleased with the Rebels’ defense in their 68-54 win over Central Arkansas on Monday, but shooting was a struggle for Ole Miss.
The Rebels forced 22 turnovers to lead to 27 points but shot just 33.8 percent.
Shuler had 20 points and was 2 for 5 from 3-point range, but the rest of the team was just 2 for 20 behind the arc.
Shuler says the poor shooting is about new guys, specifically transfer Jarkel Joiner and freshman Matthew Murrell, getting acclimated to new surroundings.
“We hit shots in practice. They’re going to make shots eventually. I won’t say it’s nervous, but I think they’re thinking too much before they shoot the ball,” Shuler said.
The Rebels were unable to shoot the Bears out of their zone defense early in the second half but were able to work it inside and scored eight early points from the free throw line.
Ole Miss finished 20 for 26 from the free throw line including 16 for 20 in the second half.
“Our biggest thing is shooting the ball on the perimeter. We’ll stay aggressive, it’s all we can do,” Davis said. “I love our team defensively. Our problem is not the 54. It’s the 68, and we’ve got to fix that.”