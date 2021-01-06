OXFORD • Ole Miss has only lost once in the SEC, but it may feel like twice after the Rebels dropped a hard-fought home game against a quality mid-major opponent last Saturday.
The Rebels are back at The Pavilion tonight at 8 against Auburn as both teams will be looking for that first SEC win.
The game will air on the SEC Network.
Auburn (6-4, 0-2 SEC) has a completely new starting five from last year’s squad which was 24-6 and ranked No. 17 when the plug was pulled on college basketball.
Ole Miss (5-3, 0-1 SEC) was among the nation’s top defensive teams in the pre-conference schedule, but lost 84-62 at Alabama a week ago then was unable to extend a second-half lead in an 83-79 loss to Wichita State.
The Rebels’ other loss was 65-62 at Dayton.
“You can’t panic,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “You’ve got to improve your team, and that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Alabama hurt Ole Miss from the 3-point line and shot 43 percent overall. Wichita State shot 52 percent.
Davis said he wants to see his team play better ball-screen defense.
“The competition has gotten better, but we can play good enough defense to stop these teams,” junior forward KJ Buffen said. “It’s not one specific thing. We’re going to get it together.”
Buffen averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the two games last week.
Davis has used at least 10 players in most games. As he seeks to find what combinations work best, Buffen’s improved jump shot could have him seeing minutes at the 3 in a bigger lineup that Davis would like to use with zone defense.
“I’m trying to figure out our team and the rotations and what might be the best way for us to play off the bench,” Davis said.
Auburn has opened SEC play with a 12-point home loss to Arkansas and a two-point loss at Texas A&M.
The Tigers will start two freshmen and three sophomores. Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams and Devan Cambridge – the veterans – were all part of last year’s team but didn’t see many minutes with a senior-heavy roster.
Flanigan, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, leads the Tigers with 14.5 points a game and his shooting 52.2 percent.
Auburn is shooting 34.4 percent from 3-point range. Davis says the Tigers are particularly effective with their transition 3-pointers.
“Our concern right now is our ball-screen defense and stopping the dribble,” Davis said. “At the end of the day we’re about two plays away from being 7-1, and everybody thinks our team is fine … but we’re still looking at the same tape.”