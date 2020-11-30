OXFORD – Two realities set in for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin less than 24 hours after his first Egg Bowl win.
The game is meaningful, and in 2020 COVID-19 can change things on a dime.
The Rebels defeated rival Mississippi State 31-24 on Saturday, their first win in the series since 2017.
Kiffin basked in the glow on Sunday as well-wishers approached him around town. Later Sunday he found out that Ole Miss had picked up a few COVID-19 positive cases.
Kiffin did not provide a specific number but described the situation as manageable.
The Rebels have had two games – road trips to Texas A&M and LSU – postponed because of COVID-19 though in neither case were the issues within the Ole Miss program.
“My fear always is when you get a few that it starts trickling. I like it when it’s zero like last week,” he said.
Kiffin would not comment on what is believed to be an arm injury sustained in the game by senior defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale.
Tisdale, though, referenced the injury on his Twitter page late Sunday night.
“I appreciate all the calls and texts. Everything went good with surgery. Now on the road to recovery,” he wrote.
Ole Miss had been scheduled to play at LSU Saturday, but that game was postponed as part of the SEC’s COVID rescheduling last week.
In this strange season there’s a blueprint for sudden scheduling change as the Rebels had two weeks between South Carolina and the Egg Bowl because of the Texas A&M postponement.
For players, the week ahead will include some type of practice on Saturday. The week could also mean a player or two in a new position or yet unseen play.
“It will be a game simulation type thing to stay on track as if we were playing,” Kiffin said. “We always look at things we could do better or maybe use a different player somewhere.”
With their next playing date unknown the Rebels carry a three-game win streak into yet another bye week. It’s the Rebels’ first three-game win streak since 2015.
Kiffin has a little more time to enjoy it.
“Games sink in a little more on Sunday and Monday,” he said. “Going out with family around town and everybody coming up to you it was a reminder of what a big win it was for the school, town, players, fans, everybody. It’s good to be on the winning side. Our goal is to dominate this matchup and never lose.”