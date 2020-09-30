OXFORD • Ole Miss debuted a new football coach for the eighth time since 1994 on Saturday when the Rebels lost 51-35 to then-No. 5 Florida.
The performance of the offense in Lane Kiffin’s first game brought great hope, while the defensive results brought great concern.
Gators quarterback Kyle Trask was rarely pressured and picked apart the Ole Miss secondary with 416 passing yards and six touchdowns.
Four of the touchdowns went to tight end Kyle Pitts who had eight catches for 170 yards.
If you’re looking for a silver lining you can stop. Kiffin said there wasn’t one.
“Florida’s had great offenses, and then they have the most in the history of the school. There aren’t a lot of positive things to find there.”
In fact, the numbers by Trask and Pitts did not set Florida records, but they were close.
The Gators’ 642 total yards were their 11th-most in a game in school history.
Florida was 6 for 10 on third-down conversions. The Gators converted four third-downs on their first possession of the game, including the touchdown on third-and-goal from the 1, a short pass to Pitts.
Ole Miss cornerback Keidron Smith had one of six pass breakups for the Rebels.
Smith said Monday the issues were more about player execution than game-planning or play calls.
“I felt like it came down to athletic ability more than just knowing what to do,” he said.
If that sounds like a plea for help, it comes as Ole Miss remains in limbo regarding the waiver request by Georgia transfer defensive back Otis Reese.
Maybe the issue sorts itself out in time for Reese to contribute this season.
In the meantime, Smith says it’s the responsibility of himself and other team leaders to make sure defensive players are as dialed in mentally and emotionally as they can be.
“We’ve got to keep everybody hyped up with the momentum and the next drive stop them on third down. It was mostly about getting off on third downs,” Smith said. “We had them on some drives, but we let them keep getting first downs. It kept continuing, and eventually they broke explosive plays.”
There were some strong individual plays such as Smith’s break-up near the goalline, Jakorey Hawkins hit that separated the ball from one Florida receiver and the interception by A.J. Finley.
Finley’s pick was one of two times the Rebels stopped the Gators. Florida had 11 drives, and nine of them ended in points.
It wasn’t only about pass coverage, Kiffin said.
“Any time you give up the numbers we gave up it’s not just one area. We did not get very much rush, and we didn’t cover that well. That’s not a good combination.”